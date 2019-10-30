European Parcels Market Insights, 2013-2018 & 2019-2023
The "European Parcels Market Insight Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Market Insight Report 2019 sets out the market structure, size, growth, key trends and competitive landscape, covering eight main countries in-depth: Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium and Poland. These markets represent 76% of European GDP and, according to the author's market model, 80% of total parcels revenues.
The report provides historical and forecasts market sizes covering the period from 2013-2023.
- Market sizes are presented in value and volume terms.
- Market values are presented on a constant currency basis.
- The market is segmented by country and, within each country and at the overall European level, between B2B, B2C and C2X.
The report includes in-depth profiles of the European operations of the following groups:
- DPDHL
- UPS
- FedEx (Europe)
- Royal Mail Group
- Le Groupe La Poste / DPD
- Hermes
- Poste Italiane
- Amazon Logistics
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
- Summary
- About the author
2. European Parcels Market Background
3. Market definition
- Characteristics of the market
- Business vs. consumer delivery
- Other segmentations of the market
- Premium/economy
- International/domestic
4. Market Trends
4.1 Development of better last-mile delivery solutions
- Self-employed couriers
- Parcel shops and locker networks
- Delivery to the workplace
- Home lockers and in-boot deliveries
4.2 Changes in retail patterns
- Increase in direct sales by brands
- Emergence and growth of subscription box business model
4.3 Leading retailers playing a more active role in deliveries
- Amazon
- Other retailers
- Click & Collect
4.4 Improvement in carrier systems supporting improved customer service
4.5 Increased use of technology in carrier operations
- Hub and depot automation
- Last-mile delivery technology
- PoD improvements
- Blockchain
4.6 Variations in, or alternatives to, hub and spoke models
4.7 Cross-border B2C deliveries
4.8 Growth of same day delivery
4.9 Evolving role of postal operators
4.10 Increased role of brokers to serve the C2X segment
4.11 Supply chain trends leading to slower growth of B2B parcels
5. Market Size and Growth
- Parcels market value
- Volume
- Pricing
- Economic performance and impact on parcels markets
- Impact of internet retail market growth on parcels markets
6. Competitive Landscape
- Types of parcels carriers
- Postal operators
- Integrators
- European networks
- Independents
- Market shares
- Acquisitions
- FedEx
- UPS
- Royal Mail
- Deutsche Post DHL
- Le Groupe La Poste/GeoPost
7. Profiles of leading groups
- DPDHL
- UPS (Europe)
- Recent developments
- FedEx
- Recent developments
- Royal Mail Group
- Le Groupe La Poste/DPD
- Parcels (within Services-Mail-Parcels)
- GeoPost
- Recent developments
- Hermes
- Recent developments
- Poste Italiane
- Amazon Logistics
- Other European networks
- Eurodis
- Net Express Europe
- GO! (General Overnight)
- Logistics World Alliance
- System Alliance Europe
8. Forecasts
- Economic growth forecasts
- Internet retail forecasts
- Parcels market forecasts
- Key messages for parcels networks
- Risks to the forecasts
