European Parcels Market Insights, 2013-2018 & 2019-2023

Market Insight Report 2019 sets out the market structure, size, growth, key trends and competitive landscape, covering eight main countries in-depth: Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium and Poland. These markets represent 76% of European GDP and, according to the author's market model, 80% of total parcels revenues.



The report provides historical and forecasts market sizes covering the period from 2013-2023.

Market sizes are presented in value and volume terms.

Market values are presented on a constant currency basis.

The market is segmented by country and, within each country and at the overall European level, between B2B, B2C and C2X.

The report includes in-depth profiles of the European operations of the following groups:

DPDHL

UPS

FedEx (Europe)

Royal Mail Group

Le Groupe La Poste / DPD

Hermes

Poste Italiane

Amazon Logistics

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

Summary

About the author

2. European Parcels Market Background



3. Market definition

Characteristics of the market

Business vs. consumer delivery

Other segmentations of the market

Premium/economy

International/domestic

4. Market Trends

4.1 Development of better last-mile delivery solutions

Self-employed couriers

Parcel shops and locker networks

Delivery to the workplace

Home lockers and in-boot deliveries

4.2 Changes in retail patterns

Increase in direct sales by brands

Emergence and growth of subscription box business model

4.3 Leading retailers playing a more active role in deliveries

Amazon

Other retailers

Click & Collect

4.4 Improvement in carrier systems supporting improved customer service

4.5 Increased use of technology in carrier operations

Hub and depot automation

Last-mile delivery technology

PoD improvements

Blockchain

4.6 Variations in, or alternatives to, hub and spoke models

4.7 Cross-border B2C deliveries

4.8 Growth of same day delivery

4.9 Evolving role of postal operators

4.10 Increased role of brokers to serve the C2X segment

4.11 Supply chain trends leading to slower growth of B2B parcels



5. Market Size and Growth

Parcels market value

Volume

Pricing

Economic performance and impact on parcels markets

Impact of internet retail market growth on parcels markets

6. Competitive Landscape

Types of parcels carriers

Postal operators

Integrators

European networks

Independents

Market shares

Acquisitions

FedEx

UPS

Royal Mail

Deutsche Post DHL

Le Groupe La Poste/GeoPost

7. Profiles of leading groups

DPDHL

UPS (Europe)

Recent developments

FedEx

Recent developments

Royal Mail Group

Le Groupe La Poste/DPD

Parcels (within Services-Mail-Parcels)

GeoPost

Recent developments

Hermes

Recent developments

Poste Italiane

Amazon Logistics

Other European networks

Eurodis

Net Express Europe

GO! (General Overnight)

Logistics World Alliance

System Alliance Europe

8. Forecasts

Economic growth forecasts

Internet retail forecasts

Parcels market forecasts

Key messages for parcels networks

Risks to the forecasts



Companies Mentioned



APC Overnight

Amazon Logistics

BPost

BRT SpA

Ciblex

Colis Priv

DHL

DPD

DX Group

Deutsche Post DHL

Eurodis

FedEx

GLS

GO! (General Overnight)

GeoPost

Geodis (SNCF Logistics)

Hermes

Le Groupe La Poste

Logistics World Alliance

Net Express Europe

Other European networks

Parcels (within Services-Mail-Parcels)

Poczta Polska S.A.

Post NL

Poste Italiane

Recent developments

Royal Mail

System Alliance Europe

TNT Express

Tuffnells

UK Mail

UPS

Yodel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6hpohs

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

