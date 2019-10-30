Global Online Gambling Benchmarking Report 2019-2020
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Gambling Benchmarking Report - 2019/2020 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The first editions of the report were received very well, and as the online gambling market changes very quickly, the publisher is now happy to publish an updated version of their report.
As before, the report offers a comprehensive analysis and benchmarking of key performance indicators (KPIs), key business figures, relevant margins, and much more to enable executives in the online gambling industry to improve both controlling and operations.
The report is a must-read for all strategists and executives in the industry who want to save the time and money of compiling their own database - the publisher has done it for you. Readers of the first edition of the report were impressed:
Contents of the report:
- Current data and KPIs as well as historical data - Our benchmark analyses are based on the most recent data and KPIs and also trace long-term developments.
- Revenue growth benchmarks are broken down by products/verticals.
- Analyses of financial results, such as EBITDA, EBIT, including a comparison of margins.
- Mobile business benchmarks, such as share of total online business
- Expense/costs benchmarks and margins, such as marketing, staff costs
- Player/customer-related benchmarks, such as active player development
- Product-related benchmarks, such as product/vertical split, breakdown of casino revenues by type of games
- In-play/live betting benchmarks, such as in-play/live betting's share of total wagers, in-play/live betting gross revenue margins
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
Part 1 - Online gambling trends and hot topics
2 Key trends and topics
2.1 Online gambling industry climate
2.2 Overall trends
2.3 Winners and losers in the market
3 Mobile gambling in the spotlight
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Mobile revenue in % of total revenue
3.3 Mobile casino revenues in % of total casino revenues
Part 2 - Growth benchmarks
4 Revenue growth
4.1 Total revenues
4.2 Betting revenues
4.3 Poker revenues
4.4 Casino revenues
5 Revenue related benchmarks
5.1 Gross revenue/win margin in online betting
5.2 Geographic benchmarks - global revenue split
Part 3 - Key financial results benchmarks
6 EBITDA
6.1 Growth analyses and ranking
6.2 EBITDA margin
7 Operating profit/EBIT
7.1 Growth analyses and ranking
7.2 Operating profit margin
8 Profit before tax
8.1 Growth analyses and ranking
8.2 Profit before tax margin
Part 4 - Expenses/costs benchmarks
9 Marketing
9.1 Growth analyses and ranking
9.2 Marketing expense margins
10 Staff costs
10.1 Growth analyses and ranking
10.2 Staff costs/personnel expense margins
11 Active players/customers
Part 5 - Product-related benchmarks
12 Overview, comparison, and growth development
12.1 Overall product/segment split
12.2 Betting segment share
12.3 Poker segment share
12.4 Casino segment share
12.5 Betting offers - product benchmarking
12.6 Football/soccer bets
13 In-play/live betting benchmarks
13.1 In-play/live betting's share of total turnover/stakes
13.2 In-play/live betting gross revenue/win margins
13.3 Leading operators of live/in-play betting (all sports)
14 Casino games revenue breakdown
15 Lotto, numbers games - product benchmarking
Part 6 - Marketing-related benchmarks and analyses
16 Social marketing benchmarks
16.1 Overview and introduction
16.2 Facebook benchmark analyses
16.3 Twitter benchmark analyses
16.4 YouTube benchmark analyses
17 SEO benchmarking - which operators are doing the best job in SEO?
18 Affiliate marketing benchmarking
Companies Mentioned
- 888
- Ahaworld
- Bet365
- Bet-at-home
- Betsson
- Better Collective
- Catena Media
- Cherry Online Gaming
- Churchill Downs
- Evolution Gaming
- France total (ARJEL)
- Gambling.com Group
- Gaming Realms
- Global Gaming
- GVC Online
- Jackpotjoy Group
- Jumbo Interactive
- Kambi
- Karamba
- Kindred
- LeoVegas
- Lotto24
- Lottomatica
- Nektan
- Net Gaming
- NetEnt
- PAF Internet
- Playtech B2B
- Plus 500
- PPB (Flutter) Online
- Scout Gaming
- Sisal
- Stars Group
- Svenska Spel
- Webis
- William Hill Online
- YouTube
- Zeal/Tipp24
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ylq7at
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
