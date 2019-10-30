Nuzuna Announces Aileen Pham Joining as COO

Nuzuna CEO Charles Laverty announced that fitness executive Aileen Pham is joining in the newly created executive role of COO

COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nuzuna CEO Charles Laverty announced today that Aileen Pham is joining Nuzuna in the newly created executive role of chief operating officer. Ms. Pham was the founder of Spectra Yoga in Costa Mesa. Ms. Pham is an accomplished fitness industry entrepreneur and operator.

“Aileen is one of Southern California’s foremost authorities on running innovative, efficient and profitable fitness facilities.” Says Laverty. “She is going to be enormously helpful in helping us ensure that we maintain the highest member satisfaction levels and grow efficiently and profitably, not just quickly.”

All Nuzuna locations offer instructor led programs that incorporate electro-muscular stimulation (EMS) technology. Nuzuna clients wear a specially designed wireless EMS suit that increase the stimulation of muscles during exercise.

The suits are used in a range of instructor led exercise programs including yoga, resistance training and spin classes among others. As a result, a 20-minute workout with an EMS suit delivers similar muscular stimulation to a two to three-hour workout session of the same type and intensity.

Laverty says that Nuzuna is looking to develop and acquire many more locations. As a critical member of the executive team, Pham will be a critical part of that growth. “Aileen is a smart, talented leader who really understands how to run a great fitness center” says Laverty. He added that the first 11 locations are just the beginning of a much larger and faster expansion program. Nuzuna also offers classes at City of Claremont Recreation’s locations. “We are growing fast and she is going to be a big part of ensuring we grow efficiently and stay focused on our members at all times.”

Ms. Pham’s Education and Professional Certifications

• 2002 Bachelors in Business Administration, University of Southern California, CA

• 2005 Hot Yoga Studio Teacher Training, Costa Mesa, CA

• 2007 Yoga Works 200 Hour Training, Costa Mesa,CA

• 2008 Corepower Yoga 200 Hour Teacher Training, Huntington Beach, CA

• 2008 Acro Yoga Immersion, Santa Monica, CA

• 2009 Apparel Manufacturing Degree, FIDM, Los Angeles, CA

• 2010 Anada Seva Mission 300 Hour Yoga Therapy Training, Santa Rosa, CA

• 2012 mini yogis Kids Yoga Teacher Training, Costa Mesa, CA

• 2012 Lululemon Ambassador, South Coast Plaza Store

• 2010-2013 Co-Owner of Ra Yoga Studio, Costa Mesa, CA

• 2013-2014 Ma Yoga Pre-Natal Yoga Certification, Costa Mesa, CA

• 2014 Yoga Tune Up Therapy Balls Practitioner Certification, Newport Beach, CA

• 2014 Unnata Aerial Yoga Certification, Charleston, SC



