Zywave’s Latest Product Enhancements Solve Prospecting Challenges

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zywave , a leading insurance tech provider, today announced the introduction of several new features within its flagship product, Broker Briefcase®. Enhancements to the sales and marketing platform provide improved functionality for both finding and engaging prospects, helping to accelerate agency growth, as well as incorporate advanced machine learning that continually analyzes system data to surface the most relevant content for users.



“While Broker Briefcase is best known for its comprehensive content library, Zywave has significantly increased R&D in 2019, bringing new features to the tech platform to help make agency operations run more efficiently and effectively,” said Eric Rentsch, vice president of product management for Zywave. “The latest enhancements make identifying prospects easier and also help streamline communications with them.”

New product features include:

Zywave Leads – Broker Briefcase Benefits Edition users have the ability to instantly access thousands of leads based on 5500 filings, which are now complimented with company signer contact information. And brand new to Broker Briefcase P&C Edition , users can access and download information on companies in their geographic area based on recent OSHA violations. Both regularly updated databases can be searched by industry, location and employee count, and results can be exported or search results saved. These resources are a convenient way to identify potential leads and fill the producer pipeline.



In limited release, Zywave has also introduced an advance preview of an exciting new feature called Smart Content Delivery, which will be fully released in 2020 within Zywave’s Content Cloud, a portfolio of content-based applications for client engagement and education.

Smart Content Delivery – Instead of relying on point and click search to find the best content for a given account, Zywave’s advanced software uses account data to dynamically recommend the most relevant or “smart content” for each client. This use of machine learning helps brokers easily find the best information within the content library for each client—based on line of business, state, industry and number of employees—which can then be efficiently delivered to their prospects and customers.

Broker Briefcase’s robust, continuously updated content library includes videos, guides and toolkits that cover everything from risk management and benefits design strategies to workplace wellness, timely compliance updates, and much more.

The enhanced Broker Briefcase functionality is one way in which Zywave is reaffirming its commitment to the industry through significant investments in product innovations. In fact, from 2018 to 2019, Zywave increased its research and development spend by 25 percent.

For more information on Broker Briefcase Benefits Edition, visit www.zywave.com/sales-cloud/broker-briefcase-benefits-edition . For more information on Broker Briefcase P&C Edition, visit www.zywave.com/sales-cloud/broker-briefcase-pc-edition . Current Broker Briefcase users who are interested in previewing Smart Content Delivery can reach out to their Zywave account representative.

About Zywave

Zywave leads the insurance tech industry with the most expansive portfolio of sales management and client delivery solutions available. Through its deep expertise and unparalleled content offering, Zywave provides partners with solutions that deliver business efficiency, effectiveness and insights. More than 5,300 brokerages worldwide—including 97 of the top 100 U.S. insurance firms—use Zywave solutions to enhance client services, achieve organic growth, and promote greater health, wellness and safety. Additional information can be found at www.zywave.com .

