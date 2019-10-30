Micro Focus Partners With Security Innovation for End-to-End Application Security Skills Development

Companies offer solution for all development and deployment roles

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Mass., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Innovation , an authority in software security assessment and training, announced today that Micro Focus customers will be able to access the industry’s largest online training catalog for software security. Security Innovation’s comprehensive training complements the Micro Focus SAST, DAST, and RASP product lines by delivering a comprehensive find-to-fix solution.



In addition to computer-based training (CBT), Microfocus will also offer CMD+CTRL Cyber Range , a cloud-based platform that hones application security skills through hands-on simulation. From simple web applications to complex enterprise environments, the authentic cyber range challenges players to think like an attacker, probe system structure, exploit weaknesses, and make interlinking decisions. This powerful Attack & Defend approach of CBT + Cyber Range is the most effective way to build foundational knowledge and transform it into permanent skills.

“We are proud to partner with Micro Focus and be able to provide our software security training solutions to their customers. There is a strong synergy between our offering and the Micro Focus application security product portfolio,” stated Ed Adams, CEO of Security Innovation. “CMD+CTRL Courses and Cyber Range are a perfect sell-through for Micro Focus field teams.”

“Security Innovation has proven to be a global reference on Software Security Training. We are confident of the extraordinary opportunities our strategic alliance will bring to our customers and commercial partners,” said Yohiner Castro, Program Manager of Micro Focus Education Services.



ABOUT CMD+CTRL CYBER RANGE

CMD+CTRL is the industry’s only Application layer focused cyber range that is turnkey and requires only a browser and internet to play. Unrivaled in its authenticity, this “learning by doing approach” is proven in its efficacy to build powerful skills for all software security stakeholders – from development to deployment to operations teams. Real-time reporting makes it easy to isolate skill gaps and determine if your staff matches up against the risk modern technology stacks inherently carry. The result: competent staff stoked about protecting the enterprise.

ABOUT CMD+CTRL COURSES

Security Innovation’s Gartner Magic Quadrant designated training program includes 150+ courses that cover all major roles, technologies, standards, and platforms. 45+ turnkey learning paths make it easy for organizations to kickstart their program and get the most contextual training possible. These courses are highly targeted and designed to build defensive skills into the elite level of cybersecurity. Our courses leverage a variety of interactive techniques to engage learners and build their secure software development skills to protect the enterprise.

ABOUT SECURITY INNOVATION

Security Innovation is a pioneer in software security and a trusted advisor to its clients. Since 2002, organizations have relied on our assessment and training solutions to make the use of software systems safer in the most challenging environments – whether in Web applications, IoT devices, or the cloud. The company’s flagship product, CMD+CTRL Cyber Range , is the industry’s only simulated Web site environment designed to build the skills teams need to protect the enterprise where it is most vulnerable – at the application layer. Security Innovation is privately held and headquartered in Wilmington, MA USA. For more information, visit www.securityinnovation.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

ABOUT MICRO FOCUS

Micro Focus helps organizations run and transform their business. Driven by customer-centric innovation, our software provides the critical tools customers need to build, operate, secure, and analyze the enterprise. By design, these tools bridge the gap between existing and emerging technologies— enabling faster innovation, with less risk, in the race to digital transformation.

Media Contact Maureen Robinson Security Innovation pr@securityinnovation.com (978) 746-6199



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.