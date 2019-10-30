Brunswick Corporation to Showcase Industry Leading Technology and Provide a Glimpse into the Future of Boating at CES 2020

/EIN News/ -- Mettawa, Ilinois, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) announced today that it will make its debut as an exhibitor at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, January 7-10, 2020. Brunswick will highlight its technology leadership in recreational boating while showing how its ACES strategy of autonomy, connectivity, electrification and shared access will help define the future of the marine industry.



“A number of members of the Brunswick team have been regular attendees at CES for many years and we have found the event to be a great source of inspiration and insight,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation Chief Executive Officer. “With our leadership position in marine technology, it is now appropriate for Brunswick Corporation to actively participate in the largest electronics and technology show in the world. We are thrilled to present our marine product and technology solutions in the main hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, offering show attendees an exciting perspective on the future of boating and on Brunswick’s unique capabilities.”

With Brunswick’s Mercury Marine division having a clear leadership position in marine propulsion, with the most recognized & formidable boat brands, and with the most extensive and fully integrated parts, accessories and marine technology businesses, all complemented by the largest shared-access boating model in the world in Freedom Boat Club, Brunswick is well positioned to participate in the global technology and innovation narrative at CES.

In addition to presenting new marine products and technologies, and providing a glimpse into the future of boating, Brunswick’s exhibit will include an engagement theater offering the opportunity to visualize and interact with the products using augmented reality.

“CES is such a wonderful event because it brings together engineers, technologists and innovators from many industries with the common aim of applying technology to simplify and enhance experiences,” said Foulkes. “The breadth and pace of our product and technology development is unmatched in the marine industry and we’re looking forward to sharing our vision in a truly exciting exhibit that demonstrates our commitment to redefining the marine experience.”

See Brunswick Corporation at CES Unveiled New York: Brunswick will participate in CES Unveiled New York on November 7th, giving the media and other attendees a sneak peek into what to expect at CES 2020.

See Brunswick Corporation at CES: Exhibit #28021 in the South Hall 2 of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Brunswick CEO Dave Foulkes will conduct a media event on January 6, 2020 as part of CES Media Days at the Mandalay Bay Hotel, Oceanside Room E from 4-4:45pm PST ahead of the opening of CES to outline Brunswick’s technology strategy and vision for the company.

On January 7th, the opening day of CES, join Brunswick Corporation at Exhibit #28021 at 10:15am PST for an official product launch.

Please RSVP to any of Brunswick’s events:

Lee Gordon

Director of Public Relations and Communications

Lee.Gordon@Brunswick.com

904-860-8848

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick, and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club, NAUTIC-ON, OnBoard Boating Club and Rentals. For more information, visit https://www.brunswick.com .

