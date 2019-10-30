Flashpoint Extends Integration Ecosystem, Arming More Users with Uniquely Sourced Intelligence, Visibility into Threats

New SIEM Integrations, TIP Enrichments Powered by Technical Indicators and Data from Illicit Online Communities Bring Wealth of Contextualized Data to Users

Flashpoint, the global leader in Business Risk Intelligence (BRI), today announced the release of new integrations with Security Information and Event Monitoring (SIEM) solutions, as well as the inclusion of more datasets in its existing integrations with Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP) and analysis solution partners.



Integrations with Leading SIEM Solutions IBM QRadar and Splunk

The Flashpoint App for IBM QRadar and the Flashpoint Add-On for Splunk facilitate the delivery of contextualized indicators of compromise (IOCs) from Flashpoint’s Technical Indicators dataset.

These new integrations grant extensive visibility into illicit online communities from which Flashpoint collects high-fidelity IOCs, as well as the ability to combine such IOCs with a SIEM instance. The integrations empower users to correlate relevant information—which may include potential threats not yet detected by network or endpoint tools—better equipping users to uncover malicious activity within their environment, add context to investigations, and prioritize response efforts.

While both SIEM integrations include Flashpoint’s Technical Indicators dataset, the Flashpoint App for IBM QRadar also integrates with Flashpoint’s Finished Intelligence Reports.

Access to Flashpoint’s Technical Indicators Dataset via TIP Integrations

Existing integrations with longtime Flashpoint partners and TIP providers ThreatConnect and ThreatQuotient now include seamless access to Flashpoint’s highly differentiated Technical Indicators dataset, bringing users unique insight into threats and the context in which they originate and evolve.

With this addition, ThreatConnect and ThreatQuotient join Anomali to comprise the three TIP integrations that can rapidly benefit from access to Flashpoint’s Technical Indicators dataset, Risk Intelligence Observables (RIOs) dataset, and Finished Intelligence Reports. Flashpoint also integrates with TIP providers Analyst Platform and EclecticIQ.

Access to Flashpoint Chat Services Dataset via Silobreaker Integration

Flashpoint’s Chat Services dataset, built on scaled and automated collections across several chat platforms, is now available via the company’s integration with Silobreaker, a data-analysis platform. Given the increasing usage of chat services platforms among cybercriminals, fraudsters, hacktivists, extremists, and physical threat actors, this crucial dataset provides Silobreaker users with greater visibility into threats and adversaries across multiple types of illicit online communities. This integration also includes access to Flashpoint’s Finished Intelligence Reports and Forums dataset.

"Flashpoint is dedicated to making it easy to leverage our unparalleled data and intelligence in our customers' workflows" said Josh Lefkowitz, CEO and Co-Founder of Flashpoint. "We've listened to our customers and prioritized integrations that empower them to accomplish their missions faster and more comprehensively by leveraging Flashpoint's best-of-breed data and analysis in the tool of their choice."

To learn more about Flashpoint's partner integrations and available datasets, contact us.

About Flashpoint

Flashpoint delivers converged intelligence and risk solutions to private and public sector organizations worldwide. As the global leader in Business Risk Intelligence (BRI), Flashpoint provides meaningful intelligence to assist organizations in combating threats and adversaries. Through sophisticated technology, advanced data collections, and human-powered analysis, Flashpoint is the only intelligence firm that can help multiple teams across an organization bolster cybersecurity, confront fraud, detect insider threats, enhance corporate and physical security, improve executive protection, address third-party risk, and support due diligence efforts. Flashpoint is backed by Georgian Partners, Greycroft Partners, TechOperators, K2 Intelligence, Jump Capital, Leaders Fund, Bloomberg Beta, and Cisco Investments. For more information, visit https://www.flashpoint-intel.com/ or follow us on Twitter at @FlashpointIntel.

PR Contact:

CHEN PR

Jennifer Torode

jtorode@chenpr.com

781.672.3119





