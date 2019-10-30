Uniserve reports quarter end results August 31, 2019

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniserve Communications Corporation (“Uniserve”) a provider of IT solutions and services to business and residential customers in Canada wishes to announce its first quarter fiscal 2020 financial results. Revenues for Q1 FY2020 were $2,587K as compared to $2,917K in the prior fiscal year. The first quarter fiscal 2020 Operating loss was $468K compared to an operating loss of $1,104K for the prior fiscal year. Net loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was $395K as compared to $1,239K for the prior fiscal year. The Company’s focus in the fiscal year 2020 will be to focus the sales team to grow managed services and voice recurring revenue streams. As well, Uniserve continues to focus on lean operations to maximize profitability and increase speed of delivery and invoicing. During FY2020 the company will launch new products and focus on generating recurring revenue.

Uniserve Communications Corporation Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian dollars) Three months ended August 31, 2019

August 31, 2018*

Revenue

$

2,587,398

$

2,917,452 Cost of revenues 1,561,804 1,895,984 1,025,594 1,021,468

Expenses Operations and service delivery expenses 968,150 1,572,665 Sales and marketing 286,275 394,384 Amortization of property and equipment 177,038 123,934 Amortization of intangible assets 61,966 34,004 1,493,429 2,124,987 Operating Loss (467,835 ) (1,103,519 )

Other Expenses (Income) Finance charges 74,784 86,980 Loss (Gain) on foreign exchange (13,402 ) 33,642 Loss (Gain) on settlements and reversals of debts (133,914 ) 15,110 (72,532 ) 135,732 Net Comprehensive Loss for the period $ (395,303 ) $ (1,239,251 ) * The Company applied IFRS 16 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this method, the comparative information is not restated. See note 3 of August 31, 2019 unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

About Uniserve



Uniserve Communications Corporation is a 2018 TSX Venture top 50 performance company.

Uniserve is a unified communications company which has been in business for 30 years, combining voice, data and media services all into one seamless solution, one bill and one point of contact.

Uniserve prides itself on world class customer service based in Canada. When all else is equal, clients can trust Uniserve to have a great price, a great experience and to be a company that customers enjoy working with – we call it “ONE click, call, connect”.

This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedar.com .

Michael C. Scholz

Chairman of the Board

For more information please call 604-395-3961 or email corporate.relations@uniserveteam.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. The statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s estimates, assumptions and projections using available information. Uniserve cautions that actual financial results could differ materially from the current expectations due to a number of factors.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.