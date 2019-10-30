SAFR Transforms Global Cities to Be Smarter and More Secure with AI-Based Video Intelligence Powered by NVIDIA

World’s foremost computer vision platform for live video now harnesses NVIDIA technology for wider availability and even greater performance

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealNetworks (NASDAQ: RNWK) today announced that SAFR® , the foremost AI platform for live video, has joined NVIDIA’s Metropolis Software Partner Program to make it simpler for system integrators and enterprise customers to deploy the leading visual intelligence offering powered by NVIDIA technology.

Smart city professionals have historically struggled to find and deploy a U.S.-based computer vision solution that works in variable lighting conditions, angles of view, and high population density scenes. Now, those customers have easy access to SAFR’s industry-leading accuracy and performance in a highly optimized, scalable and extensible format by becoming a part of NVIDIA’s Metropolis program.

As the world’s highest-performance computer vision solution for live video, SAFR instantly detects and matches millions of images of people with near-perfect accuracy in a fraction of a second — even when they are blurred, obscured, tilted, or dimly lit. SAFR is also capable of assessing demographics, sentiment, or a person’s line-of-sight, without collecting any personally identifiable information.

NVIDIA Metropolis is an IoT platform for intelligent video analytics that spans multiple NVIDIA products from edge to cloud. NVIDIA Metropolis paves the way to smarter and safer cities by applying deep learning to video streams for applications such as public safety and retail loss prevention.

“This partnership makes it simpler than ever for our customers to access SAFR for smart cities, public safety, and retail use cases,” said Dan Grimm, Vice President and General Manager of Computer Vision at RealNetworks. “Our work with NVIDIA, the leader in accelerated computing, will expand SAFR’s reach, enabling more cities — and their airports, transit systems, and retail stores — to benefit from an industry-proven platform and discover how visual intelligence can make the spaces we trust safer, smarter, and more convenient.”

Learn more about NVIDIA Metropolis here.

About SAFR

SAFR from RealNetworks is the world’s foremost computer vision platform for live video. With exceptional accuracy tuned for rapid performance, the computer vision solution instantly detects and matches millions of faces under the challenging real-world conditions presented by live video: faces in motion, at varying angles, under poor lighting or partially obscured. SAFR’s flexible, powerful SDKs bring visual intelligence to the edge, tapping the power of AI and deep learning to improve safety, increase convenience and deepen personalization in everyday living.

