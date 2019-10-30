eXp Realty Announces October ICON Agents

Honorees Recognized for Achieving High Production and Cultural Goals

/EIN News/ -- BELLINGHAM, Wash., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI), today announced that 61 agents were honored as eXp Realty ICON agents for October 2019.



The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award recognizes agents who achieve certain production goals and represent a good cultural fit for the brokerage. At eXp Realty, our core values shape our culture, so we look at a number of factors such as how ICON agents make positive changes in our company and their local communities when awarding this honor.

eXp Realty ICON agents for October 2019 are as follows:

AL Abdallah, Michigan

Amanda Addington, Maryland

Bernadine and Mark Anderson, Texas

Ann Andre, North Dakota

Bobby Baldor, Florida

Christina Barron, Alaska

Kimberly Clark, Indiana

Holly Couture, Colorado

Marguerite Crespillo, California

Ken Crotts, Washington

Conda Davidson, Missouri

Lois de Armas, Texas

Larry DeCoursey Jr., Nevada

Tracy Diamond, Maryland

Marcus Dilley, North Carolina and South Carolina

Kyle Elmore, Kentucky

Brandee Escalante, Texas

Brad and Alisha Fairman, Florida

Damian Forrester, Montana

Karen Foster, North Carolina

Sarah Freitag, Missouri and Arkansas

Gina Gladis, Maryland

Inna Gladkov, Missouri

Richard and Tara Gowen, New Hampshire

Brian Hagarty, Virginia

Theo Harris, Maryland

Beth Haun, Georgia

Timothy Hollinden Sr., Kentucky

Tracy Hunter, Oregon

Kenneth Jones, Florida

Traci and Kris Kearns, Illinois

Micah and Kelly Laurendeau, Virginia

Edward Lenzer, California

Cody Lewis, Nevada

Holly and Thomas Maloney, Ohio

Todd and Maria Moore, Texas

Wai Yi (Sammi) Ng, Massachusetts

Vanessa Nunez, Texas

Christopher and Victoria Owen, Oregon

David Queen, Arizona

Cheryl Rellstab, California

Robin Rice, Colorado

Sondra Richard, Louisiana

Mandi Rider, Ohio

Michelle Rollins, Pennsylvania

Darren Sager, New Jersey

Rob Sandefur, Texas

Michelle and David Saward, Michigan

Ericka Schott, North Dakota

Drew Schroeder, Indiana

Nicole Smith Woodard, Texas

Brad Spink, South Carolina

Pamela Strange, Ohio

Jason Subt, Hawaii

Lori VanJoslin, Texas

Scott Vosburgh, North Carolina

Jamie Walzer, Georgia

Lorre Wilson, West Virginia

Wendy Witt, Virginia

Christina Wood, Virginia

Jesse Zagorsky, California

The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award provides each qualified ICON with up to $16,000 in publicly traded eXp World Holdings, Inc. common stock upon the achievement of certain production and attendance goals within an agent's anniversary year. The company's cap is presently set at $16,000. Through the program, ICONs effectively can earn up to their entire cap amount back in the form of stock. ICON agent qualification and benefit details are available on the ICON Program Overview.

About eXp Realty

eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also houses eXp World Technologies, LLC, which operates the VirBELA platform.

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage, is the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America. It is one of the fastest growing real estate brokerage firms in North America with more than 24,000 agents across 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and six Canadian provinces. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA offers a modern, cloud-based environment focused on education and team development with clients in various industries from government to retail. VirBELA developed eXp Realty’s current cloud campus, which provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for the company’s agents and staff.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.exprealty.com.

Connect with eXp Realty and eXp World Holdings:

Media Relations Contact:

Cynthia Nowak

Vice President, marketing and communications, eXp Realty

360.419.5285 ext. 116

cynthia.nowak@exprealty.net

Investor Relations Contact:

Raymond “RJ” Jones

Executive Vice President, finance and growth, eXp World Holdings

360.761.4393

investors@expworldholdings.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.