eXp Realty Announces October ICON Agents
Honorees Recognized for Achieving High Production and Cultural Goals
/EIN News/ -- BELLINGHAM, Wash., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI), today announced that 61 agents were honored as eXp Realty ICON agents for October 2019.
The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award recognizes agents who achieve certain production goals and represent a good cultural fit for the brokerage. At eXp Realty, our core values shape our culture, so we look at a number of factors such as how ICON agents make positive changes in our company and their local communities when awarding this honor.
eXp Realty ICON agents for October 2019 are as follows:
- AL Abdallah, Michigan
- Amanda Addington, Maryland
- Bernadine and Mark Anderson, Texas
- Ann Andre, North Dakota
- Bobby Baldor, Florida
- Christina Barron, Alaska
- Kimberly Clark, Indiana
- Holly Couture, Colorado
- Marguerite Crespillo, California
- Ken Crotts, Washington
- Conda Davidson, Missouri
- Lois de Armas, Texas
- Larry DeCoursey Jr., Nevada
- Tracy Diamond, Maryland
- Marcus Dilley, North Carolina and South Carolina
- Kyle Elmore, Kentucky
- Brandee Escalante, Texas
- Brad and Alisha Fairman, Florida
- Damian Forrester, Montana
- Karen Foster, North Carolina
- Sarah Freitag, Missouri and Arkansas
- Gina Gladis, Maryland
- Inna Gladkov, Missouri
- Richard and Tara Gowen, New Hampshire
- Brian Hagarty, Virginia
- Theo Harris, Maryland
- Beth Haun, Georgia
- Timothy Hollinden Sr., Kentucky
- Tracy Hunter, Oregon
- Kenneth Jones, Florida
- Traci and Kris Kearns, Illinois
- Micah and Kelly Laurendeau, Virginia
- Edward Lenzer, California
- Cody Lewis, Nevada
- Holly and Thomas Maloney, Ohio
- Todd and Maria Moore, Texas
- Wai Yi (Sammi) Ng, Massachusetts
- Vanessa Nunez, Texas
- Christopher and Victoria Owen, Oregon
- David Queen, Arizona
- Cheryl Rellstab, California
- Robin Rice, Colorado
- Sondra Richard, Louisiana
- Mandi Rider, Ohio
- Michelle Rollins, Pennsylvania
- Darren Sager, New Jersey
- Rob Sandefur, Texas
- Michelle and David Saward, Michigan
- Ericka Schott, North Dakota
- Drew Schroeder, Indiana
- Nicole Smith Woodard, Texas
- Brad Spink, South Carolina
- Pamela Strange, Ohio
- Jason Subt, Hawaii
- Lori VanJoslin, Texas
- Scott Vosburgh, North Carolina
- Jamie Walzer, Georgia
- Lorre Wilson, West Virginia
- Wendy Witt, Virginia
- Christina Wood, Virginia
- Jesse Zagorsky, California
The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award provides each qualified ICON with up to $16,000 in publicly traded eXp World Holdings, Inc. common stock upon the achievement of certain production and attendance goals within an agent's anniversary year. The company's cap is presently set at $16,000. Through the program, ICONs effectively can earn up to their entire cap amount back in the form of stock. ICON agent qualification and benefit details are available on the ICON Program Overview.
About eXp Realty
eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also houses eXp World Technologies, LLC, which operates the VirBELA platform.
eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage, is the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America. It is one of the fastest growing real estate brokerage firms in North America with more than 24,000 agents across 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and six Canadian provinces. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.
VirBELA offers a modern, cloud-based environment focused on education and team development with clients in various industries from government to retail. VirBELA developed eXp Realty’s current cloud campus, which provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for the company’s agents and staff.
For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.exprealty.com.
