Corporate Directors From BB&T Corp., Delta Air Lines Inc., Jack in the Box Inc., Raytheon Co., WorldRemit Corp., and More Become NACD Fellows

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 20,000 board members, today announced 264 corporate directors who have earned NACD Fellowship—The Gold Standard Director Credential® to date in 2019. These corporate directors serve on the boards of Fortune 500, nonprofit, and private companies that include the following organizations:*



Ace Hardware Corp.

American Bar Assoc.

Army and Air Force Exchange Service

BB&T Corp.

Bush Brothers & Co.

Council for Entrepreneurial Development

Delta Air Lines Inc.

Extra Space Storage Inc.

Ford's Theatre

Jack in the Box Inc.

Land O'Lakes Inc.

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

PetSmart Charities Inc.

Raytheon Co.

Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM)

Swarthmore College

The Doctors Co.

USA Truck Inc.

Women in Sports Technology

WorldRemit Corp.

*Partial Listing

NACD Fellowship®, the highest standard of credentialing for corporate directors, is a comprehensive and continuous program of study that empowers directors with the latest boardroom insights, intelligence, and practices—equipping them to lead their boards with confidence.

Directors can earn one of two NACD Fellowship credentials—the NACD Governance Fellowship or the NACD Board Leadership Fellowship. NACD Governance Fellows build proficiencies in the fundamentals of governance, while NACD Board Leadership Fellows continue to refine their board leadership competencies year after year.

"NACD Fellowship keeps me abreast of the ongoing evolution of governance, and the impact of outside forces such as new regulations, market changes, or disruptive technologies," said Mary Beth Vitale, a director and chair of the governance and nominating committee at CoBiz Financial.

NACD Fellowship is backed by 40 years of NACD experience and represents thousands of the world’s largest and most-diverse companies. “As an active NACD Fellow, I have confidence knowing I am staying current. I am supported by a well-respected credential and the best director education possible,” said Dona Young, director at Aegon NV, Foot Locker, and Save the Children.

"Directors who choose to enhance their skills and acumen by becoming NACD Fellows demonstrate to company management, shareholders, and their peers a desire to perform their fiduciary duties to the best of their abilities," said Peter Gleason, president and CEO of NACD. "I am pleased to recognize these distinguished leaders, who are dedicated to upholding the highest standards of governance."

The new cadre of NACD Fellows includes 127 Board Leadership Fellows and 137 Governance Fellows, whose boards span a wide range of industries: aerospace and defense, agriculture, banking, computer software, energy and utilities, engineering, financial services, food services, health care, higher education, industrial machinery, insurance, manufacturing, telecommunications, and more.

For a full list of Fellows, click here . For more information about NACD Fellowship, visit NACDonline.org/Fellowship or contact Meghan Metzbower at Fellowship@NACDonline.org or 571-367-3638.

