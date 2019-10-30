There were 725 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,323 in the last 365 days.

Corporate Directors From BB&T Corp., Delta Air Lines Inc., Jack in the Box Inc., Raytheon Co., WorldRemit Corp., and More Become NACD Fellows

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 20,000 board members, today announced 264 corporate directors who have earned NACD FellowshipThe Gold Standard Director Credential® to date in 2019. These corporate directors serve on the boards of Fortune 500, nonprofit, and private companies that include the following organizations:*

Ace Hardware Corp.
American Bar Assoc.
Army and Air Force Exchange Service
BB&T Corp.
Bush Brothers & Co.
Council for Entrepreneurial Development
Delta Air Lines Inc.
Extra Space Storage Inc.
Ford's Theatre
Jack in the Box Inc.
Land O'Lakes Inc.
Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
PetSmart Charities Inc.
Raytheon Co.
Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM)
Swarthmore College
The Doctors Co.
USA Truck Inc.
Women in Sports Technology
WorldRemit Corp.
*Partial Listing

NACD Fellowship®, the highest standard of credentialing for corporate directors, is a comprehensive and continuous program of study that empowers directors with the latest boardroom insights, intelligence, and practices—equipping them to lead their boards with confidence.

Directors can earn one of two NACD Fellowship credentials—the NACD Governance Fellowship or the NACD Board Leadership Fellowship. NACD Governance Fellows build proficiencies in the fundamentals of governance, while NACD Board Leadership Fellows continue to refine their board leadership competencies year after year.

"NACD Fellowship keeps me abreast of the ongoing evolution of governance, and the impact of outside forces such as new regulations, market changes, or disruptive technologies," said Mary Beth Vitale, a director and chair of the governance and nominating committee at CoBiz Financial.

NACD Fellowship is backed by 40 years of NACD experience and represents thousands of the world’s largest and most-diverse companies. “As an active NACD Fellow, I have confidence knowing I am staying current. I am supported by a well-respected credential and the best director education possible,” said Dona Young, director at Aegon NV, Foot Locker, and Save the Children.

"Directors who choose to enhance their skills and acumen by becoming NACD Fellows demonstrate to company management, shareholders, and their peers a desire to perform their fiduciary duties to the best of their abilities," said Peter Gleason, president and CEO of NACD. "I am pleased to recognize these distinguished leaders, who are dedicated to upholding the highest standards of governance."

The new cadre of NACD Fellows includes 127 Board Leadership Fellows and 137 Governance Fellows, whose boards span a wide range of industries: aerospace and defense, agriculture, banking, computer software, energy and utilities, engineering, financial services, food services, health care, higher education, industrial machinery, insurance, manufacturing, telecommunications, and more.

Individuals Named NACD Board Leadership Fellows

Gregory Aliff

Tracy Atkinson

Teresa Bazemore

Gregory Bentz

Dessa Bokides

Andrea Bonime-Blanc

Olga Botero

Rick Brand

DeAnn Brunts

Franklyn Butler

Robert Caruso

Terrence Cavanaugh

Susan Chambers

Deborah Chandler

Scott Clements

Larry Clinton

Janet Cooper

James K. Cornell

Patrick Cozza

Paul Keglevic

Christopher Kenny

Kihara Kiarie

Edward Kolodzieski

Philip Livingston

Ted Lodge

Susan Lucas-Conwell

Joe Lyons

Sara Mathew

Kathleen McAllister

Marcelo McAndrew

William McComb

Linda Medler

Michele Merrell

Carlos Mickan

Patricia Mishic

Graciela Monteagudo

T. Duane Morgan

Chris Morrill

James Moxley

Daniel Mulheran

Patrick Mullen

Pam Nicholson

Max Niebylski		 James Craddock

Angele Davis

Nancy Dent

Thomas Derry

Wendy DiCicco

Evelyn Dilsaver

Philip Doty

Ashley Dreier

Victoria Dudley

George Eaton

John Engelbrecht

Peter Evans

Douglas Ferguson

Richard Finlay

Annette Franqui

Rusty Frantz

John Gainor

Julie Gilbert

Laura Gillund

Laura Oliphant

Pamela Packard

Balbir Pal

Donald Palmisano

Kristie Paskvan

Juliette Passer

Charles Patton

Joe Popolo

Sandra Price

Anthony Pucillo

Derrick Ragland

William Reuter

Frederick Robertson

Martin Roper

Mitchell Sabshon

Francisco Sanchez

Debra Sandler

Richard Schapiro

Katherine Scherping

Ryan Schlotterback

Barry Schuchard

Jennifer Sepull

Abhi Shah

Courtney Shea		 Al Glowasky

Alex Godwin

Robert Goldstein

Karen Golz

Clint Greenleaf

Nilsa Guerrero-Mahon

Kenneth Hager

Bonnie Hancock

Kate Harris

Richard Heller

David Herzog

Cameron Hicks

Walter Higgins

Claudia Hollingsworth

Robert Hombach

Brian Iverson

Russell Janecka

Tracy Jones

Janeen Judah

Michael Short

Mary Smith

John Michael Stice

José Suquet

Thomas Swank

Darren Taylor

Davia Temin

Thomas Thompson

Felicia Thornton

Willie Underwood

M. J. Van Dyke

Dathan Voelter

Brian Walker

Kathryn Walker

Paul Wetzel

Jo Lynne Whiting

Dwayne Wilson

Quinn Wilson

David Windley

Jennifer Wolfe

Jeffrey Yingling

Carol Zierhoffer


Individuals Named NACD Governance Fellows

Andrew Aberdale

Deborah Adams

Nancy Agee

Heidi Alderman

Steven Aldrich

Glenn Alger

Robert Allen

Robert Andersen

Cathy Anderson

Marisol Angelini

Morris Applewhite

Stephanie Argentine

Elizabeth Arpey

Dave Barker

Kevin Bartlett

Brooks Bash

David Benck

Stephen Berkebile

David Berry

Paul Gam

Kirsten Garen

Lori Garver

Tyan Hayes

Christopher Hazleton

Mary Patricia Henahan

Kevin Hollins

Christine Hunter

Carolyne Hyde

Tuomo Hyysalo

Sherrin Ingram

Teresa Jankovic

Annabel Jones

Robert Joyce

Adriana Karaboutis

Russ Kehl

Christopher C. Kohl

Ramnath Lakshmi-Ratan

Gretchen Larsen Idsinga

Mankit Law

Elizabeth Lempres

Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre

Ashley Lewis

Gina Luna

Peter Lyle

John Mathena

Brian McGuigan		 Ann Block

Allison Boersma

Chad Borton

Todd Buehl

Cora Carmody

Alejandro Ceron

Anil Chakravarthy

Suja Chandrasekaran

Michael Chao

Carlton Charles

Sharon Cheever

William Collier

Sean Collins

Kenneth Cooke

Graciela Cowger

Christine Crumbaugh

Robert Dakin

Lisa Danzig

Vic Datta

Michael McGuire

Paul Michaels

Margaret Morrison

Karla Munden

Stuart Nachmias

Brion Nazzaro

James Nesci

Paul Oliveira

Bruce Parker

Peggie Pelosi

Frank Pennisi

Aundre Piggee

John Pletcher

Setareh Pouraghabagher

Leta Priest

Joanne Raphael

John Reynolds

Donald Riegger

Kelly Robison

David Rodgers

Sandra Rogers

Gregory Rzonca

Maged Saad

Terry Saeger

Jon Sauer

Eileen Schloss

Barbara Shurtleff		 William Daugherty

John Dearborn

Keith Dorsey

Brenda Dukart

Katharin Dyer

Sophal Ear

Matthew Eckl

Thomas Edwards

Mark Ellis

Barry Farah

Sandra Finn

R. John Fletcher

Nicholas M. Florio

David Floyd

Michael Fordyce

Robert Foss

Karen Frame

Kelly Frankenfeld

Ann Frohman

Stephen Sichak

Marshall Smith

Johanna Soderstrom

Bradley Soto

James Steeb

Turney Stevens

Michael Stockham

Megan Storrar

Kathryn Sullivan

Timothy Swords

Michelle Thompson

Michael Todres

Barbara Trebbi

N. K. "Trip" Tripathy

Zachary Tudor

Alexander Van de Putte

Christann Vasquez

David Veal

Jon Wallace

Curtis Warfield

Uta Werner

Mark Whittenburg

Karyn Williams

Julia Winter

Jeremy Wright

Curtis Zubot

For a full list of Fellows, click here. For more information about NACD Fellowship, visit NACDonline.org/Fellowship or contact Meghan Metzbower at Fellowship@NACDonline.org or 571-367-3638.

About NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) empowers more than 20,000 directors to lead with confidence in the boardroom. As the recognized authority on leading boardroom practices, NACD helps boards strengthen investor trust and public confidence by ensuring that today’s directors are well prepared for tomorrow’s challenges. World-class boards join NACD to elevate performance, gain foresight, and instill confidence. Fostering collaboration among directors, investors, and corporate governance stakeholders, NACD has been setting the standard for responsible board leadership for 40 years. To learn more about NACD, visit www.NACDonline.org.

Contact:
Susan Oliver
susanboliver@gmail.com
703-216-4078

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.