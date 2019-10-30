Corporate Directors From BB&T Corp., Delta Air Lines Inc., Jack in the Box Inc., Raytheon Co., WorldRemit Corp., and More Become NACD Fellows
/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 20,000 board members, today announced 264 corporate directors who have earned NACD Fellowship—The Gold Standard Director Credential® to date in 2019. These corporate directors serve on the boards of Fortune 500, nonprofit, and private companies that include the following organizations:*
Ace Hardware Corp.
American Bar Assoc.
Army and Air Force Exchange Service
BB&T Corp.
Bush Brothers & Co.
Council for Entrepreneurial Development
Delta Air Lines Inc.
Extra Space Storage Inc.
Ford's Theatre
Jack in the Box Inc.
Land O'Lakes Inc.
Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
PetSmart Charities Inc.
Raytheon Co.
Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM)
Swarthmore College
The Doctors Co.
USA Truck Inc.
Women in Sports Technology
WorldRemit Corp.
*Partial Listing
NACD Fellowship®, the highest standard of credentialing for corporate directors, is a comprehensive and continuous program of study that empowers directors with the latest boardroom insights, intelligence, and practices—equipping them to lead their boards with confidence.
Directors can earn one of two NACD Fellowship credentials—the NACD Governance Fellowship or the NACD Board Leadership Fellowship. NACD Governance Fellows build proficiencies in the fundamentals of governance, while NACD Board Leadership Fellows continue to refine their board leadership competencies year after year.
"NACD Fellowship keeps me abreast of the ongoing evolution of governance, and the impact of outside forces such as new regulations, market changes, or disruptive technologies," said Mary Beth Vitale, a director and chair of the governance and nominating committee at CoBiz Financial.
NACD Fellowship is backed by 40 years of NACD experience and represents thousands of the world’s largest and most-diverse companies. “As an active NACD Fellow, I have confidence knowing I am staying current. I am supported by a well-respected credential and the best director education possible,” said Dona Young, director at Aegon NV, Foot Locker, and Save the Children.
"Directors who choose to enhance their skills and acumen by becoming NACD Fellows demonstrate to company management, shareholders, and their peers a desire to perform their fiduciary duties to the best of their abilities," said Peter Gleason, president and CEO of NACD. "I am pleased to recognize these distinguished leaders, who are dedicated to upholding the highest standards of governance."
The new cadre of NACD Fellows includes 127 Board Leadership Fellows and 137 Governance Fellows, whose boards span a wide range of industries: aerospace and defense, agriculture, banking, computer software, energy and utilities, engineering, financial services, food services, health care, higher education, industrial machinery, insurance, manufacturing, telecommunications, and more.
Individuals Named NACD Board Leadership Fellows
|Gregory Aliff
Tracy Atkinson
Teresa Bazemore
Gregory Bentz
Dessa Bokides
Andrea Bonime-Blanc
Olga Botero
Rick Brand
DeAnn Brunts
Franklyn Butler
Robert Caruso
Terrence Cavanaugh
Susan Chambers
Deborah Chandler
Scott Clements
Larry Clinton
Janet Cooper
James K. Cornell
Patrick Cozza
Paul Keglevic
Christopher Kenny
Kihara Kiarie
Edward Kolodzieski
Philip Livingston
Ted Lodge
Susan Lucas-Conwell
Joe Lyons
Sara Mathew
Kathleen McAllister
Marcelo McAndrew
William McComb
Linda Medler
Michele Merrell
Carlos Mickan
Patricia Mishic
Graciela Monteagudo
T. Duane Morgan
Chris Morrill
James Moxley
Daniel Mulheran
Patrick Mullen
Pam Nicholson
Max Niebylski
|James Craddock
Angele Davis
Nancy Dent
Thomas Derry
Wendy DiCicco
Evelyn Dilsaver
Philip Doty
Ashley Dreier
Victoria Dudley
George Eaton
John Engelbrecht
Peter Evans
Douglas Ferguson
Richard Finlay
Annette Franqui
Rusty Frantz
John Gainor
Julie Gilbert
Laura Gillund
Laura Oliphant
Pamela Packard
Balbir Pal
Donald Palmisano
Kristie Paskvan
Juliette Passer
Charles Patton
Joe Popolo
Sandra Price
Anthony Pucillo
Derrick Ragland
William Reuter
Frederick Robertson
Martin Roper
Mitchell Sabshon
Francisco Sanchez
Debra Sandler
Richard Schapiro
Katherine Scherping
Ryan Schlotterback
Barry Schuchard
Jennifer Sepull
Abhi Shah
Courtney Shea
|Al Glowasky
Alex Godwin
Robert Goldstein
Karen Golz
Clint Greenleaf
Nilsa Guerrero-Mahon
Kenneth Hager
Bonnie Hancock
Kate Harris
Richard Heller
David Herzog
Cameron Hicks
Walter Higgins
Claudia Hollingsworth
Robert Hombach
Brian Iverson
Russell Janecka
Tracy Jones
Janeen Judah
Michael Short
Mary Smith
John Michael Stice
José Suquet
Thomas Swank
Darren Taylor
Davia Temin
Thomas Thompson
Felicia Thornton
Willie Underwood
M. J. Van Dyke
Dathan Voelter
Brian Walker
Kathryn Walker
Paul Wetzel
Jo Lynne Whiting
Dwayne Wilson
Quinn Wilson
David Windley
Jennifer Wolfe
Jeffrey Yingling
Carol Zierhoffer
Individuals Named NACD Governance Fellows
|Andrew Aberdale
Deborah Adams
Nancy Agee
Heidi Alderman
Steven Aldrich
Glenn Alger
Robert Allen
Robert Andersen
Cathy Anderson
Marisol Angelini
Morris Applewhite
Stephanie Argentine
Elizabeth Arpey
Dave Barker
Kevin Bartlett
Brooks Bash
David Benck
Stephen Berkebile
David Berry
Paul Gam
Kirsten Garen
Lori Garver
Tyan Hayes
Christopher Hazleton
Mary Patricia Henahan
Kevin Hollins
Christine Hunter
Carolyne Hyde
Tuomo Hyysalo
Sherrin Ingram
Teresa Jankovic
Annabel Jones
Robert Joyce
Adriana Karaboutis
Russ Kehl
Christopher C. Kohl
Ramnath Lakshmi-Ratan
Gretchen Larsen Idsinga
Mankit Law
Elizabeth Lempres
Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre
Ashley Lewis
Gina Luna
Peter Lyle
John Mathena
Brian McGuigan
|Ann Block
Allison Boersma
Chad Borton
Todd Buehl
Cora Carmody
Alejandro Ceron
Anil Chakravarthy
Suja Chandrasekaran
Michael Chao
Carlton Charles
Sharon Cheever
William Collier
Sean Collins
Kenneth Cooke
Graciela Cowger
Christine Crumbaugh
Robert Dakin
Lisa Danzig
Vic Datta
Michael McGuire
Paul Michaels
Margaret Morrison
Karla Munden
Stuart Nachmias
Brion Nazzaro
James Nesci
Paul Oliveira
Bruce Parker
Peggie Pelosi
Frank Pennisi
Aundre Piggee
John Pletcher
Setareh Pouraghabagher
Leta Priest
Joanne Raphael
John Reynolds
Donald Riegger
Kelly Robison
David Rodgers
Sandra Rogers
Gregory Rzonca
Maged Saad
Terry Saeger
Jon Sauer
Eileen Schloss
Barbara Shurtleff
|William Daugherty
John Dearborn
Keith Dorsey
Brenda Dukart
Katharin Dyer
Sophal Ear
Matthew Eckl
Thomas Edwards
Mark Ellis
Barry Farah
Sandra Finn
R. John Fletcher
Nicholas M. Florio
David Floyd
Michael Fordyce
Robert Foss
Karen Frame
Kelly Frankenfeld
Ann Frohman
Stephen Sichak
Marshall Smith
Johanna Soderstrom
Bradley Soto
James Steeb
Turney Stevens
Michael Stockham
Megan Storrar
Kathryn Sullivan
Timothy Swords
Michelle Thompson
Michael Todres
Barbara Trebbi
N. K. "Trip" Tripathy
Zachary Tudor
Alexander Van de Putte
Christann Vasquez
David Veal
Jon Wallace
Curtis Warfield
Uta Werner
Mark Whittenburg
Karyn Williams
Julia Winter
Jeremy Wright
Curtis Zubot
For a full list of Fellows, click here. For more information about NACD Fellowship, visit NACDonline.org/Fellowship or contact Meghan Metzbower at Fellowship@NACDonline.org or 571-367-3638.
About NACD
The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) empowers more than 20,000 directors to lead with confidence in the boardroom. As the recognized authority on leading boardroom practices, NACD helps boards strengthen investor trust and public confidence by ensuring that today’s directors are well prepared for tomorrow’s challenges. World-class boards join NACD to elevate performance, gain foresight, and instill confidence. Fostering collaboration among directors, investors, and corporate governance stakeholders, NACD has been setting the standard for responsible board leadership for 40 years. To learn more about NACD, visit www.NACDonline.org.
Contact:
Susan Oliver
susanboliver@gmail.com
703-216-4078
