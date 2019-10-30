Rafael Pharmaceuticals Appoints Chief Medical Officer, José Octávio Costa Filho, M.D.

Dr. Costa Filho joins alongside Timothy Pardee, M.D., Ph.D, who will remain as Co-Chief Medical Officer

/EIN News/ -- Cranbury, NJ, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafael Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Rafael” or the “Company”), a leader in the growing field of cancer metabolism-based therapeutics, today announced that José Octávio Costa Filho, M.D., will join the company as Chief Medical Officer. He will work alongside Timothy Pardee, M.D., Ph.D., who will continue in his role as Co-Chief Medical Officer.

They will both work together to continue the development of highly selective, well-tolerated and effective cell metabolic therapies to combat cancer. Dr. Costa Filho will oversee the solid tumor programs, while Dr. Pardee will remain focused on hematologic malignancies.

“Tim has been an invaluable team member at Rafael through the journey in getting us to where we are,” said Sanjeev Luther, President and CEO of Rafael. “He is not just a CMO, but a true friend, and one of the best clinicians/researchers that I have worked with over the last two decades. We fully support him as he dedicates more time in his clinic researching cancer metabolism.”

Dr. Costa Filho joins Rafael from Servier Pharmaceuticals and has previously held executive positions at Merck & Co., Celgene and Novartis. He brings more than 30 years of combined physician practice, pharmaceutical experience in medical policy and strategy, global clinical research, oncology product development and global medical affairs. He also has expertise in oncology clinical development, clinical operations and global medical affairs.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Costa Filho as an addition to the Rafael team,” continues Luther. “As we work to bring our novel lead compound, CPI-613®️ (devimistat), to market, having both Dr. Costa Filho and Dr. Pardee as Chief Medical Officers will help us reach the next level. Dr. Pardee has helped drive the growth of our clinical trials and continues to play a critical role in the development of devimistat. The combined experience of both will allow the company to continue advancing cancer metabolism and aid in our mission of helping patients with unmet needs worldwide.”

Rafael Pharmaceuticals is a leader in the growing field of cancer metabolism. The company is developing a new, first-in-class category of metabolic oncology therapeutics that attack hard-to-treat cancers by targeting the metabolic processes the disease needs to survive, grow and proliferate. Rafael Pharmaceuticals’ lead compound, devimistat (CPI-613), is a highly selective, well-tolerated and effective anti-cancer agent that is being evaluated in ongoing and completed Phase 1, 2 and 3 clinical trials. Devimistat has been granted orphan drug status by the FDA for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and Burkitt’s and peripheral T-cell lymphomas. The Company's investors include Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: RFL). For more information, please visit www.rafaelpharma.com. Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or the company’s future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" or "continue", the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements should not be regarded as a representation by the company, or any other person, that such forward-looking statements will be achieved. The business and operations of the company are subject to substantial risks which increase the uncertainty inherent in forward-looking statements. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of the foregoing, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

