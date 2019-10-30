Adesto® to Participate at Upcoming Investor Events

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS), a leading provider of innovative application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems for the IoT, today announced that management will participate at the following investor events.

Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

Location: Sheraton Times Square Hotel, New York, NY

Date: November 12, 2019

ROTH Technology & New Industrials Day

Location: Lotte Palace Hotel, New York, NY

Date: November 13, 2019

Both events offer 1x1 meetings only, with no formal presentation or webcast being provided. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting with the Company should contact their respective sales representative at Craig-Hallum and ROTH.

About Adesto Technologies Corporation

Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS) is a leading provider of innovative application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems for the IoT. The company’s technology is used by more than 5,000 customers worldwide who are creating differentiated solutions across industrial, consumer, medical and communications markets. With its growing portfolio of high-value technologies, Adesto is helping its customers usher in the era of the Internet of Things. See: www.adestotech.com.

