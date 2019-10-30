Dresner Advisory Services Publishes 2019 IoT Intelligence Market Study

/EIN News/ -- NASHUA, N.H., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2019 IoT Intelligence® Market Study, part of its Wisdom of Crowds® series of research. Internet of Things, or IoT, is defined as the network of physical objects, or “things,” embedded with electronics, software, sensors, and connectivity to enable objects to collect and exchange data.



The 5th annual IoT Intelligence report reviews end user interest in and demand for business intelligence (BI) in an IoT world. The study examines key related technologies such as location intelligence, data preparation, cloud computing, data science and machine learning, and big data analytics.

According to the 2019 report, year over year sentiment toward IoT importance improved slightly. R&D and marketing & sales respondents assign the highest levels of IoT importance, as do respondents in larger manufacturing, financial services/insurance, and technology organizations. Those in favor of IoT generally report higher current and near-term levels of BI penetration in their organization.

“IoT advocates display higher affinity for targeting internal audiences with BI and are considerably more likely to drive BI through the organization and beyond to external parties,” said Jim Ericson, VP and Research Director at Dresner Advisory Services. “They also report higher achievements and greater success in cost, revenue, competitive, customer service, and compliance/risk areas compared to the overall sample.”

“IoT Intelligence, the means to understand and leverage IoT data, is slowly gaining more interest,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “We expect current adoption will be significant to a focused number of organizations, and will expand as solutions mature and more use cases emerge.”

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. To purchase a copy of the 2019 IoT Intelligence Market Study, visit www.iotintelligence.report .

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas.

