Summary The Asia-Pacific hair care sector valued at US$73,403 million, is the largest market globally with value share of 36. 5% in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opportunities in the Asia-Pacific Haircare Sector" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05810812/?utm_source=GNW

2% during 2018-2023. Shampoo is the largest category in the sector, accounting for 52% of total value sales in 2018. The top five companies in the sector accounted for a combined 53.7% value share in 2018. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel for the Asia-Pacific haircare sector, while flexible packaging was the most commonly used pack material in Asia-Pacific haircare sector, accounting for 53.9% of the volume share in 2018.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the region’s haircare sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top brands, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.



Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Asia-Pacific haircare sector.



It includes analysis on the following -

- Sector overview: Provides an overview of the sector size, value, and volume growth analysis, across regions.

- Change in consumption: Analysis on the shift in consumption of haircare products by categories across the key countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

- High potential countries: Provides risk-reward analysis of top four high potential countries in the Asia-Pacific region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Country analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of four high potential countries covering value growth during 2018-2023, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends supported with product examples. It also includes analysis of the key challenges faced and future outlook for the region.

- Brand analysis: Provides an overview of leading brands in the region and analyzes the growth of private label products in the region.

- Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels for haircare across the key countries in the Asia-Pacific region, in 2018. It covers six distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, vending machines, cash & carries and warehouse clubs, and others, which includes “dollar stores”, variety stores & general merchandise retailers, drugstores & pharmacies, e-retailers, and other retailers.

- Preferred packaging formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2018) and growth analysis (during 2013-2023) for various package materials, pack types, closure types, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of haircare.



Reasons to buy

- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05810812/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.