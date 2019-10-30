Top Growth Opportunities: Confectionery in the US

Summary Top Growth Opportunities for Confectionery in US provides recommended actions and detailed analysis of how to target the best growth opportunities for Confectionery producers and retailers.

Readers can understand what categories, channels, companies, and consumers will drive the success of Confectionery markets in the US through ourdetailed and robust data, expert insight, and case studies.



Our Top Growth Opportunity reports use a risk versus reward opportunity model to identify the best growth markets for Confectionery producers. Through this in-depth study of market and category dynamics, readers are able to identify key opportunities, and what they need to do in order to target them.



Top Growth Opportunities for Confectionery in the US provides an overview of the Confectionery market, analyzing market data, demographic consumption patterns within the category, and the key consumer trends driving consumption.Our proprietary Risk vs Reward Opportunity model pinpoints the best growth opportunities for Confectionery producers, suppliers and retailers by combining robust, granular data and expert insight.



The report uses this framework to identify the best opportunities, analyze white spaces in the market, and outline new product development that will effectively target the most pertinent consumer need states. These are combined to offer strategic recommendations to capitalize on evolving consumer landscapes.



- Key consumer demographic groups driving consumption within the US market. Improve your consumer targeting by understanding who’s driving the market, what they want, and why

- White space analysis, to pinpoint attractive spaces in the market and the key actions to take

- Insight into the implications behind the data, and analysis of how the consumer needs will evolve in the short-to-medium term future

- Examples of international and regional product innovation targeting key consumer needs



- The US confectionery sector ranked 19th in terms of per capita expenditure in US dollar terms.

- Consumers seek more ‘clean label’, organic, free-from items, therefore leading the food industry to bring out items that contain less fat, less sugar, and salt in order to retain customer loyalty.

- The overall US confectionery sector grew from US$33,165.9 million in 2013 to US$39,005.2 million in 2018.

- The US confectionery sector recorded value growth exceeding volume growth across Chocolate and Sugar Confectionery categories during 2013-2018, signalling that consumers are seeking products of higher value and quality.



- This report brings together consumer analysis and market data to provide actionable insight into the behavior of the Netherland’s Confectionery consumers.

- This is based on our unique consumer data, developed from extensive consumption surveys and consumer group tracking, which quantifies the influence of 20 consumption motivations in the Confectionery sector. Category, brand, and packaging dynamics are also examined. This allows product and marketing strategies to be better aligned with the leading trends in the market.

