Hepatitis B Tests (In Vitro Diagnostics) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model

Hepatitis B is a viral infection caused by Hepatitis B virus (HBV).The virus attacks the liver and can cause acute and chronic disease, which might lead to liver failure, liver cancer or liver cirrhosis, kidney disease, and/or inflammation of blood vessels.



The virus can be transmitted through blood or other bodily fluids by transfusion, sexual contact, sharing of needles, accidental needle sticks, and via mother to child transmission. Individuals with hepatitis B infections are typically defined as being positive for the hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg).



Using this definition, the world health organization (WHO) estimates that 257 million people are living with hepatitis B infections worldwide.Incidence and prevalence rates of hepatitis B infections vary dramatically across countries and geographical regions.



Prevalence of hepatitis B infections are higher in the Asia Pacific and sub-Saharan African regions, with approximately one third of HBV prevalent cases residing in China.Disease incidence and prevalence are not the only factors influencing the Hepatitis B Tests market.



Sales of these devices are also heavily impacted by fluctuations in the number of pregnant women, semen donations, whole blood donations, and source plasma donations.



The predominant devices used for Hepatitis B detection are enzyme immunoassay (EIA) tests, owing to their high specificity and sensitivity as well as their ability to be adapted for high-throughput testing.EIA hepatitis B devices are used for disease diagnosis as well as screening of whole blood, source plasma, and sperm donations as well as for pregnant women screening.



Nucleic Acid Amplification (NAAT) tests are sometimes used as confirmatory tests for samples that have already tested positive for HBV through EIA. Nucleic Acid Amplification (NAAT) tests are also used for serial monitoring of hepatitis B patients, to aid in management of the disease and to inform treatment strategies i.e. with anti-retroviral agents.



Each of the covered 39 country’s color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes.To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available).



Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.



Key Inclusions of the market Model



Currently marketed Hepatitis B Tests and evolving competitive landscape -

- Insightful review of the key industry trends.

- Annualized total Hepatitis B Tests market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2028.

- Granular data on total procedures, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.



Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights -

- Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

- SWOT analysis for the market.

- Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for the overall market.



Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

- Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

- Country specific reimbursement policies.

- Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.



Robust methodologies and sources enable the model to provide extensive and accurate overview of the market.Demand and supply-side primary sources are integrated within the syndicated models, including Key Opinion Leaders.



In addition, real world data sources are leveraged to determine market trends; these include government procedure databases, hospital purchasing databases, and proprietary online databases.



Companies covered: Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Hologic Inc, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc, Bio Manguinhos and Fiocruz, Grifols, S.A, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche Diagnostics International Ltd), Siemens Healthineers AG, Qiagen NV, bioMerieux SA, DiaSorin S.p.A., United States Biological, SeraCare Life Sciences, Inc., ThermoFisher Scientific and Others.



Countries covered: United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, China, India, Russia, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Israel, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Taiwan, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Argentina and Chile.



