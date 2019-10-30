Global Tissue Diagnostics Industry
Tissue Diagnostics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2. 2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6. 6%. Consumables, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.
1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.2 Billion by the year 2025, Consumables will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$75.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$64.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Consumables will reach a market size of US$219.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$597.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Abbott Laboratories, Inc.; Abcam PLC; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Becton, Dickinson and Company; Bio Sb, Inc.; BioGenex; Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.; Danaher Corporation; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; Merck & Co., Inc.; Qiagen NV; Sakura Finetek Japan Co., Ltd.; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Tissue Diagnostics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Tissue Diagnostics Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Tissue Diagnostics Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Tissue Diagnostics Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Consumables (Product) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Consumables (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Consumables (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Instruments (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Instruments (Product) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Instruments (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Immunohistochemistry (Technology) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Immunohistochemistry (Technology) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: Immunohistochemistry (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: in Situ Hybridization (Technology) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: in Situ Hybridization (Technology) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: in Situ Hybridization (Technology) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Special Staining (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Special Staining (Technology) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Special Staining (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Digital Pathology & Workflow (Technology) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Digital Pathology & Workflow (Technology) Market
Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2009 to 2017
Table 21: Digital Pathology & Workflow (Technology) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Tissue Diagnostics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 22: United States Tissue Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Tissue Diagnostics Market in the United States by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 24: United States Tissue Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Tissue Diagnostics Market in US$ Million in the
United States by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 26: United States Tissue Diagnostics Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 27: United States Tissue Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Tissue Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Canadian Tissue Diagnostics Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 30: Tissue Diagnostics Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 31: Tissue Diagnostics Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 32: Tissue Diagnostics Market in Canada: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: Canadian Tissue Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Tissue Diagnostics: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Tissue Diagnostics Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: Japanese Tissue Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Tissue
Diagnostics Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 38: Tissue Diagnostics Market in Japan in US$ Million by
Technology: 2009-2017
Table 39: Japanese Tissue Diagnostics Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Tissue Diagnostics Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Tissue Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Tissue Diagnostics Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Tissue Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 44: Chinese Tissue Diagnostics Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 45: Tissue Diagnostics Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Tissue Diagnostics Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 46: European Tissue Diagnostics Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 47: Tissue Diagnostics Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Tissue Diagnostics Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Tissue Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 50: Tissue Diagnostics Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Tissue Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Tissue Diagnostics Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 53: European Tissue Diagnostics Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 54: Tissue Diagnostics Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
FRANCE
Table 55: Tissue Diagnostics Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 56: French Tissue Diagnostics Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Tissue Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: French Tissue Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 59: French Tissue Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Tissue Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 61: Tissue Diagnostics Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Tissue Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 63: German Tissue Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: German Tissue Diagnostics Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 65: Tissue Diagnostics Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2009-2017
Table 66: German Tissue Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Tissue Diagnostics Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Tissue Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Tissue Diagnostics Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Tissue Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 71: Italian Tissue Diagnostics Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 72: Tissue Diagnostics Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Tissue Diagnostics: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Tissue Diagnostics Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 75: United Kingdom Tissue Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Tissue
Diagnostics Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 77: Tissue Diagnostics Market in the United Kingdom in
US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 78: United Kingdom Tissue Diagnostics Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Tissue Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Spanish Tissue Diagnostics Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 81: Tissue Diagnostics Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: Tissue Diagnostics Market Analysis in Spain in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 83: Tissue Diagnostics Market in Spain: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: Spanish Tissue Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Tissue Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Tissue Diagnostics Market in Russia by Product: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 87: Russian Tissue Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Tissue Diagnostics Market in US$ Million in Russia by
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 89: Russian Tissue Diagnostics Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 90: Russian Tissue Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Tissue Diagnostics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 92: Tissue Diagnostics Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Tissue Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Rest of Europe Tissue Diagnostics Market Assessment
in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 95: Rest of Europe Tissue Diagnostics Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 96: Tissue Diagnostics Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Tissue Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 98: Tissue Diagnostics Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Tissue Diagnostics Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Tissue Diagnostics Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Tissue Diagnostics Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Tissue Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Tissue Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Tissue Diagnostics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Tissue Diagnostics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Tissue Diagnostics Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Australian Tissue Diagnostics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 108: Australian Tissue Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Australian Tissue Diagnostics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 110: Tissue Diagnostics Market in Australia: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2009-2017
Table 111: Australian Tissue Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Tissue Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Indian Tissue Diagnostics Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 114: Tissue Diagnostics Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 115: Tissue Diagnostics Market Analysis in India in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 116: Tissue Diagnostics Market in India: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 117: Indian Tissue Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Tissue Diagnostics Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: South Korean Tissue Diagnostics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 120: Tissue Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Tissue Diagnostics Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Tissue Diagnostics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 123: Tissue Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Tissue Diagnostics:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: Tissue Diagnostics Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Tissue Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Tissue Diagnostics Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 128: Tissue Diagnostics Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in
US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Tissue Diagnostics Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Tissue Diagnostics Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 131: Tissue Diagnostics Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Tissue Diagnostics Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 133: Latin American Tissue Diagnostics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Tissue Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Tissue Diagnostics Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 136: Tissue Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 137: Latin American Tissue Diagnostics Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 138: Tissue Diagnostics Market in Latin America :
Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Tissue Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 140: Tissue Diagnostics Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Argentinean Tissue Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Argentinean Tissue Diagnostics Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 143: Argentinean Tissue Diagnostics Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 144: Tissue Diagnostics Market in Argentina: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
BRAZIL
Table 145: Tissue Diagnostics Market in Brazil by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Tissue Diagnostics Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 147: Brazilian Tissue Diagnostics Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Brazilian Tissue Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Tissue Diagnostics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Tissue Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 151: Tissue Diagnostics Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Mexican Tissue Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 153: Mexican Tissue Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Mexican Tissue Diagnostics Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 155: Tissue Diagnostics Market in Mexico: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2009-2017
Table 156: Mexican Tissue Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Tissue Diagnostics Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 158: Tissue Diagnostics Market in Rest of Latin America
by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Tissue Diagnostics Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Tissue Diagnostics Market in US$ Million in Rest of
Latin America by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 161: Rest of Latin America Tissue Diagnostics Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Tissue Diagnostics Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Tissue Diagnostics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 164: Tissue Diagnostics Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: The Middle East Tissue Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 166: The Middle East Tissue Diagnostics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: The Middle East Tissue Diagnostics Historic Market
by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: Tissue Diagnostics Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Tissue Diagnostics Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 170: Tissue Diagnostics Market in the Middle East:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Tissue Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Tissue Diagnostics: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Tissue Diagnostics Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 174: Iranian Tissue Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Tissue
Diagnostics Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 176: Tissue Diagnostics Market in Iran in US$ Million by
Technology: 2009-2017
Table 177: Iranian Tissue Diagnostics Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Tissue Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 179: Tissue Diagnostics Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Israeli Tissue Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Israeli Tissue Diagnostics Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 182: Israeli Tissue Diagnostics Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 183: Tissue Diagnostics Market in Israel: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Tissue Diagnostics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Tissue Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Tissue Diagnostics Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 187: Tissue Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 188: Saudi Arabian Tissue Diagnostics Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 189: Tissue Diagnostics Market in Saudi Arabia:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Tissue Diagnostics Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Tissue Diagnostics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 192: Tissue Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Tissue Diagnostics Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Technology for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Tissue Diagnostics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 195: Tissue Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Tissue Diagnostics Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Tissue Diagnostics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Tissue Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Rest of Middle East Tissue Diagnostics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 200: Tissue Diagnostics Market in Rest of Middle East: A
Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Tissue Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 202: African Tissue Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Tissue Diagnostics Market in Africa by Product: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 204: African Tissue Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Tissue Diagnostics Market in US$ Million in Africa
by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 206: African Tissue Diagnostics Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 207: African Tissue Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ABBOTT LABORATORIES
ABCAM PLC
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES
BIO SB, INC.
BIOGENEX
CELL SIGNALING TECHNOLOGY
DANAHER CORPORATION
F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE AG
MERCK & CO.
QIAGEN NV
SAKURA FINETEK JAPAN CO.,LTD.
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
V. CURATED RESEARCH
