Global Train Lighting Industry
Train Lighting market worldwide is projected to grow by US$40. 8 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 1. 7%. Interior, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 1.
8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$306.4 Million by the year 2025, Interior will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 1.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Interior will reach a market size of US$19.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 2.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$10.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Dräxlmaier Group; Federal-Mogul Corporation; General Electric Company; Grupo Antolin-Irausa SA; Hitachi Ltd.; Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; OSRAM GmbH; Teknoware Oy; Toshiba Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Train Lighting Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
DRÄXLMAIER GROUP
FEDERAL-MOGUL CORPORATION
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
GRUPO ANTOLIN-IRAUSA SA
HITACHI LTD.
KOITO MANUFACTURING
OSRAM GMBH
TEKNOWARE OY
TOSHIBA CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
