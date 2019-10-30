Global Transfer Switch Industry
Transfer Switch market worldwide is projected to grow by US$675. 7 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 6. 3%. Automatic Transfer Switch Market, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.
New York, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Transfer Switch Industry"
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.6 Billion by the year 2025, Automatic Transfer Switch Market will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$23.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$20.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Automatic Transfer Switch Market will reach a market size of US$88.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$187.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Ltd.; Camsco Electric Co., Ltd.; Cummins, Inc.; Eaton Corporation PLC; Emersion Electric Co.; Generac Power Systems, Inc.; General Electric Company; Kohler Company; Kohler Power Group; Regal Beloit Corporation; Russelectric® Inc.; Socomec Group
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution.
