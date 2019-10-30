Transfer Switch market worldwide is projected to grow by US$675. 7 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 6. 3%. Automatic Transfer Switch Market, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Transfer Switch Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799830/?utm_source=GNW

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.6 Billion by the year 2025, Automatic Transfer Switch Market will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$23.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$20.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Automatic Transfer Switch Market will reach a market size of US$88.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$187.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Ltd.; Camsco Electric Co., Ltd.; Cummins, Inc.; Eaton Corporation PLC; Emersion Electric Co.; Generac Power Systems, Inc.; General Electric Company; Kohler Company; Kohler Power Group; Regal Beloit Corporation; Russelectric® Inc.; Socomec Group





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799830/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Transfer Switch Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Transfer Switch Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Transfer Switch Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Transfer Switch Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Automatic Transfer Switch Market (Switch Type) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Automatic Transfer Switch Market (Switch Type)

Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:

2009 to 2017

Table 6: Automatic Transfer Switch Market (Switch Type) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Manual Transfer Switch Market (Switch Type) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Manual Transfer Switch Market (Switch Type) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to

2017

Table 9: Manual Transfer Switch Market (Switch Type) Market

Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 10: Industrial (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Industrial (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Industrial (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Commercial (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Commercial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Commercial (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Residential (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Residential (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Residential (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Transfer Switch Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 19: United States Transfer Switch Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Switch Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Transfer Switch Market in the United States by Switch

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 21: United States Transfer Switch Market Share Breakdown

by Switch Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: United States Transfer Switch Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Transfer Switch Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 24: Transfer Switch Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Transfer Switch Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Switch Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Canadian Transfer Switch Historic Market Review by

Switch Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 27: Transfer Switch Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Switch Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 28: Canadian Transfer Switch Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Transfer Switch Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 30: Canadian Transfer Switch Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Transfer Switch: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Switch Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: Transfer Switch Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Switch Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 33: Japanese Transfer Switch Market Share Analysis by

Switch Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Transfer

Switch in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Japanese Transfer Switch Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 36: Transfer Switch Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Transfer Switch Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Switch Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Transfer Switch Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Thousand by Switch Type: 2009-2017

Table 39: Chinese Transfer Switch Market by Switch Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Chinese Demand for Transfer Switch in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Transfer Switch Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Transfer Switch Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Transfer Switch Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 43: European Transfer Switch Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: Transfer Switch Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 45: European Transfer Switch Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: European Transfer Switch Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Switch Type: 2018-2025

Table 47: Transfer Switch Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Switch Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Transfer Switch Market Share Breakdown by

Switch Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Transfer Switch Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 50: Transfer Switch Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: European Transfer Switch Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 52: Transfer Switch Market in France by Switch Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 53: French Transfer Switch Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Switch Type: 2009-2017

Table 54: French Transfer Switch Market Share Analysis by

Switch Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Transfer Switch Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 56: French Transfer Switch Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Transfer Switch Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 58: Transfer Switch Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Switch Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: German Transfer Switch Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Switch Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: German Transfer Switch Market Share Breakdown by

Switch Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Transfer Switch Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Transfer Switch Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 63: Transfer Switch Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 64: Italian Transfer Switch Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Switch Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Transfer Switch Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Switch Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: Italian Transfer Switch Market by Switch Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Italian Demand for Transfer Switch in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Transfer Switch Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Transfer Switch Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Transfer Switch: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Switch Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Transfer Switch Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Switch Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 72: United Kingdom Transfer Switch Market Share Analysis

by Switch Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Transfer Switch in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: United Kingdom Transfer Switch Market in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: Transfer Switch Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 76: Spanish Transfer Switch Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Switch Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Spanish Transfer Switch Historic Market Review by

Switch Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 78: Transfer Switch Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Switch Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Spanish Transfer Switch Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Transfer Switch Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 81: Spanish Transfer Switch Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 82: Russian Transfer Switch Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Switch Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Transfer Switch Market in Russia by Switch Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 84: Russian Transfer Switch Market Share Breakdown by

Switch Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Russian Transfer Switch Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Transfer Switch Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 87: Transfer Switch Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Transfer Switch Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Switch Type: 2018-2025

Table 89: Transfer Switch Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Switch Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Europe Transfer Switch Market Share Breakdown

by Switch Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Rest of Europe Transfer Switch Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 92: Transfer Switch Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Transfer Switch Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Transfer Switch Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 95: Transfer Switch Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Transfer Switch Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Transfer Switch Market in Asia-Pacific by Switch

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Transfer Switch Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Switch Type: 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Transfer Switch Market Share Analysis by

Switch Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Transfer Switch Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Transfer Switch Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Transfer Switch Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Transfer Switch Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Switch Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Australian Transfer Switch Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Switch Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Australian Transfer Switch Market Share Breakdown by

Switch Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Transfer Switch Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Australian Transfer Switch Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 108: Transfer Switch Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 109: Indian Transfer Switch Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Switch Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Indian Transfer Switch Historic Market Review by

Switch Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 111: Transfer Switch Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Switch Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 112: Indian Transfer Switch Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Transfer Switch Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 114: Indian Transfer Switch Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: Transfer Switch Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Switch Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: South Korean Transfer Switch Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Switch Type: 2009-2017

Table 117: Transfer Switch Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Switch Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Transfer Switch Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean Transfer Switch Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 120: Transfer Switch Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Transfer Switch:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Switch Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Transfer Switch Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Switch Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Transfer Switch Market Share

Analysis by Switch Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Transfer Switch in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Transfer Switch Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 126: Transfer Switch Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American Transfer Switch Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 128: Transfer Switch Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Latin American Transfer Switch Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 130: Latin American Transfer Switch Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Switch Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 131: Transfer Switch Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Switch Type: 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Transfer Switch Market by Switch

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 133: Latin American Demand for Transfer Switch in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Transfer Switch Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Transfer Switch Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentinean Transfer Switch Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Switch Type: 2018-2025

Table 137: Transfer Switch Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand

by Switch Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Argentinean Transfer Switch Market Share Breakdown

by Switch Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Argentinean Transfer Switch Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 140: Transfer Switch Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 141: Argentinean Transfer Switch Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 142: Transfer Switch Market in Brazil by Switch Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 143: Brazilian Transfer Switch Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Switch Type: 2009-2017

Table 144: Brazilian Transfer Switch Market Share Analysis by

Switch Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Transfer Switch Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Transfer Switch Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 147: Brazilian Transfer Switch Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 148: Transfer Switch Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Switch Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Mexican Transfer Switch Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Switch Type: 2009-2017

Table 150: Mexican Transfer Switch Market Share Breakdown by

Switch Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Transfer Switch Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican Transfer Switch Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 153: Transfer Switch Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Transfer Switch Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Switch Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 155: Transfer Switch Market in Rest of Latin America by

Switch Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 156: Rest of Latin America Transfer Switch Market Share

Breakdown by Switch Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Transfer Switch Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 158: Transfer Switch Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 159: Transfer Switch Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 160: The Middle East Transfer Switch Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 161: Transfer Switch Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 162: The Middle East Transfer Switch Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 163: The Middle East Transfer Switch Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Switch Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: The Middle East Transfer Switch Historic Market by

Switch Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 165: Transfer Switch Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Switch Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 166: The Middle East Transfer Switch Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Transfer Switch Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Transfer Switch Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 169: Iranian Market for Transfer Switch: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Switch Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 170: Transfer Switch Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Switch Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 171: Iranian Transfer Switch Market Share Analysis by

Switch Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Transfer

Switch in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Iranian Transfer Switch Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 174: Transfer Switch Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 175: Israeli Transfer Switch Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Switch Type: 2018-2025

Table 176: Transfer Switch Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by

Switch Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 177: Israeli Transfer Switch Market Share Breakdown by

Switch Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Israeli Transfer Switch Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 179: Transfer Switch Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 180: Israeli Transfer Switch Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Transfer Switch Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Switch Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 182: Transfer Switch Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by Switch Type: 2009-2017

Table 183: Saudi Arabian Transfer Switch Market by Switch Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Transfer Switch in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: Transfer Switch Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 186: Saudi Arabian Transfer Switch Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 187: Transfer Switch Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Switch Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: United Arab Emirates Transfer Switch Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Switch Type: 2009-2017

Table 189: Transfer Switch Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Switch Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Transfer Switch Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: United Arab Emirates Transfer Switch Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 192: Transfer Switch Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: Transfer Switch Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Switch Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Rest of Middle East Transfer Switch Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Switch Type: 2009-2017

Table 195: Rest of Middle East Transfer Switch Market Share

Breakdown by Switch Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Transfer Switch Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Rest of Middle East Transfer Switch Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 198: Transfer Switch Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 199: African Transfer Switch Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Switch Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Transfer Switch Market in Africa by Switch Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 201: African Transfer Switch Market Share Breakdown by

Switch Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: African Transfer Switch Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Transfer Switch Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 204: Transfer Switch Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



CAMSCO ELECTRIC

CUMMINS

EATON CORPORATION PLC

EMERSION ELECTRIC

GENERAC POWER SYSTEMS

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

KOHLER COMPANY

KOHLER POWER GROUP

REGAL BELOIT CORPORATION

RUSSELECTRIC® INC.

SOCOMEC GROUP



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799830/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.