Paint Protection Film Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Paint Protection Film Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05360545/?utm_source=GNW



The global paint protection film market size is projected to reach USD 449.37 Million by 2025 It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Rising consumer awareness regarding vehicle paint protection against bug splatters, stone chipping, and abrasions is anticipated to fuel the demand for Paint Protection Films (PPF).



The market is moderately fragmented in nature and is moving towards consolidation.Abundant availability of raw material and presence of several major players with adequate production capacities have resulted in an increased competition among the players.



Product durability, price, and environment friendliness are estimated to be the key factors influencing buyer decision.



The product is widely available on retail as well as online platforms.However, its installation requires expertise and specially trained personnel for optimum results.



Hence, a majority of players also engage in after purchase services. Furthermore, a few players have established contracts with local installers to strengthen their geographical presence.



Frequent variations in raw material pricing and declining automotive production in major economies including U.S., Japan, and Korea are expected to act as a stumbling stone for the market players. However, rapid growth of other application sectors including electrical and electronics and aerospace is likely to open new avenues for them.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• In 2018, automotive industry emerged as the largest application segment in terms of volume, wherein a majority of the demand is derived from the passenger cars segment owing to the superior color protection properties of PPF

• Aerospace application is poised to register a CAGR of over 10.0% over the forecast period, owing to increasing investments in the aircraft and defense sectors in China, U.S., and India

• Asia Pacific represented the largest market share with USD 100.48 million in 2018. The growth can be attributed to the fact that it is the largest producers and consumers of automotive and electrical and electronic industry

• Key players operating in the paint protection film market are 3M Company; Eastman Chemical Company; KDX Composite Material; XPEL, Inc.; and Avery Dennison Corporation

• Mergers, integrations, tie-ups with third-party installers, innovative manufacturing techniques, and wide distribution channel are projected to be the key success factors for manufacturers to sustain fierce competition.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05360545/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.