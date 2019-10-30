Polyphenols Market Analysis By Product (Grape Seed, Green Tea, Apple, Peach, Berries, Cocoa), By Application (Beverages, Food, Feed, Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polyphenols Market Analysis By Product, By Application And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04144317/?utm_source=GNW



The global polyphenols market is expected to reach USD 2.08 billion by 2025 Growing functional food & beverage industry is projected to drive the product demand over the forecast period.



The use of advanced technology as compared to the traditional distillation methods for extracting polyphenols from herbs, plants, fruits, and vegetables is expected to result in reduced production costs over the coming years. Green tea segment is growing at a rapid pace owing to its increasing consumption as a functional beverage.



Polyphenols derived from apples have a substantial impact regarding preventing and reversing the effects of oxidation, inflammation, and glycation. Anti-aging nutrients and the longevity of lifespan offered by apple polyphenols are factors likely to contribute to the growth of the market over the forecast period.



The use of polyphenols in the functional food industry is expected to witness an increase on account of the ascending demand for ready-to-go meals, oats, cereals, and bakery & confectionery products. The self-affirmed GRAS status given for the use of polyphenols in manufacturing food products is anticipated to influence the industry growth positively.



In terms of volume, Asia Pacific emerged as the largest regional market followed by North America.China and India are projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.



The increasing availability of raw materials in the Asia Pacific is also expected to contribute to the growth of the polyphenols industry.



Changing demographics and lifestyles, rising health concerns, favorable research studies, and technological developments are factors anticipated to drive the market over the next few years. Expansions and investments made by industry participants to meet the increasing product demand in the U.S., China, and Eastern Europe are projected to offer significant market growth opportunities.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• In terms of revenue, the grapeseed product segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period

• Functional beverage application dominated the polyphenols market with a market share of over 35% in 2017

• In the U.S., development of preventive healthcare and government focus on improving the national health standard are some of the significant factors which are contributing toward industry growth.

• Some of the key industry participants present in the sector are Cargill, Inc., Chr. Hansen, Ajinomoto, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), HERZA Schokolade GmbH& Co. KG, Indena S.p.A., Martin Bauer Group, and Frutarom ltd.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04144317/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.