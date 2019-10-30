World Pharmaceutical Drugs Plan Database 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Drugs Plan Database" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This subscription was created to answer a simple question: When do drug patents expire? Your needs evolve as the industry keeps changing. Since then dozens of additional datasets have been added by aggressive adaptation based on your needs.



This subscription for the Pharmaceutical Drugs portion of our database offers information on:

- US & International Patents, including active and expired patents in 134 Countries, regulatory protections and exclusivities;

- Information that anticipates drug entries into the generic market, including Loss-of-Exclusivity Dates, Paragraph IV Challenges, Tentative Approvals, Authorized Generics, and more

- Commercial Opportunities, including Single Source Off-Patent Drugs, and the ability to search Patents by Dosage Form/Therapeutic Class

- Information on Drug Sourcing, including API Vendors, Finished Product Suppliers and First Generic Entrants.



Global biopharmaceutical markets face constant change. To remain competitive you need to anticipate what's next. The analyst understands and works together with you to help you make better decisions. If you are expanding into new markets, looking inward for growth opportunities, or seeking to improve your current activities and need to find information quickly, this subscription can help.



The analyst provides relevant context and ensures you have the information you need at your fingertips. This helps you see opportunities and enrich your analysis, without overwhelming you with options or asking you to perform many searches. The sophisticated algorithms are also tailored to help you extract valuable insights.



With a single click, you can find answers to complex questions such as:

Which drugs have no patents and no competitors?

What are all the patents covering any given dosage form (e.g. injectables)?

What is the earliest generic entry opportunity date for a drug with dozens of patents?

The analyst focuses on delivering the greatest value and lowest cost by directing our attention to high-impact problems, giving you the relevant information you need.

Key Topics Covered:



Expired, Pending, and Abandoned Patents

Active US & International Patents

Single Source Drugs, Tentative Approvals, Authorized Generics, Paragraph IV Challenges, and more

Clinical Trials

API Vendors

