Worldwide Wind Farms Database 2019: 30294 Entries in 122 Countries
This product is a database of wind farms in the World. It includes 30294 entries (in 122 countries) and represents 498,6 GW onshore and 227,9 GW offshore.
Detailed breakdown:
Onshore market:
- Under construction: 597 entries (29,9 GW)
- Operational: 27243 entries (468,7 GW)
Offshore market:
- Planned: 407 entries (153,5 GW)
- Approved: 121 entries (42,2 GW)
- Under construction: 39 entries (10,2 GW)
- Operational: 180 entries (22 GW)
Provided Content:
Location
- Country
- Zone/District
- City
- WGS84 coordinates
Turbines
- Manufacturer
- Turbine Model
- Hub Height
- Number of turbines
- Total Power
Players
- Developer
- Operator
- Owner
Status Data
- Status
- Commissioning Date
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9480zp
