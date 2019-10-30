Worldwide Wind Farms Database 2019: 30294 Entries in 122 Countries

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Wind Farms Database" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This product is a database of wind farms in the World. It includes 30294 entries (in 122 countries) and represents 498,6 GW onshore and 227,9 GW offshore.



Detailed breakdown:



Onshore market:

Under construction: 597 entries (29,9 GW)

Operational: 27243 entries (468,7 GW)

Offshore market:

Planned: 407 entries (153,5 GW)

Approved: 121 entries (42,2 GW)

Under construction: 39 entries (10,2 GW)

Operational: 180 entries (22 GW)

Provided Content:



Location

Country

Zone/District

City

WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of turbines

Total Power

Players

Developer

Operator

Owner

Status Data

Status

Commissioning Date

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9480zp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

