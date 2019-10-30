Global LFRT Competitive Analysis & Leadership Study, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide LFRT Competitive Analysis and Leadership Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Over the last five years, the global LFRT industry was able to counteract the sluggish economic environment and witnessed capacity expansions as well as development of new application areas. The investment in LFRT manufacturing over the period of 2013 to 2018 (the last five years) clearly indicates its acceptance level and demand in the marketplace.

All the major players in the industry have increased their global presence and production capacities. They also have introduced various new grades of materials to cater to the unmet needs of customer industries.



The companies producing LFRT are exploring market opportunities with starkly different strategies. This report offers a full competitive analysis from target markets to product mapping, from selling strategies to production capabilities.



The resulting research report represents the most comprehensive strategic and tactical assessment of the LFRT producers and competitive landscape available. In terms of the total revenue generated by leading LFRT producers, SABIC ranks number one, followed by Ticona. RTP, Chisso, and Techocompound all of which are included in the report.



Designed for the composites and non-composites industry professionals, financial services firms, and users of LFRT, the Worldwide LFRT Competitive Analysis and Leadership Study 2018 is the industry's comprehensive examination of the LFRT producers' competitive landscape.



This unique report will provide you with valuable information, insights, and tools needed to identify new growth opportunities and operate your business successfully in this market. This report will save hundreds of hours of your own personal research time and will significantly benefit you in expanding your business in this market. In today's stringent economy, you need every advantage that you can find.



The dynamics of the LFRT market extends beyond routine macro-economic elements of supply and demand. It is the relationship between buyer's needs and seller's capabilities as well as the macroeconomic forces at work that affect the market. It is how well and how efficiently the sellers meet the needs of the buyers that determine long-term success.



In this newest competitive research study on the world's leading LFRT suppliers-Worldwide LFRT Competitive Analysis and Leadership Study 2018 we thoroughly profile the top five companies with detailed competitive assessments.



The detailed analysis of each company offers a critical view into key strategic areas, including:

LFRT supplier's target markets

Key differentiators and strengths

Product line overview, positioning, and mapping

Market position in global LFRT business

Revenue breakdown by market segment and region

Global manufacturing operations

Current production capacities

Innovation and market leadership

Marketing, sales, and organizational capabilities

Management commitment and track record

Financial strength

Collected from a series of primary vendor interviews and secondary sources, the analyst also provides its own scorecard for determining which of these companies is better aligned with future market opportunities and which has the ability to gain additional market share.



Using its proprietary research methodology, the analyst has developed a comparative analysis tool, the Leadership Quadrant,' which identifies leaders and challengers in the LFRT market and rates each LFRT producer on two primary criteria as shown below:

Alignment with market opportunity

Ability to gain market share

Ability to gain market share was analyzed using following parameters:

Product portfolio

Financial strength

Asset position

Execution skill

Customer experience

Alignment with market opportunity was analyzed using following parameters:

Target growth markets

New product development

Corporate and functional strategy

Presence within the industry

In addition to the Leadership Quadrant, this comprehensive research report also offers for consumers of LFRT as well as the investment community content-rich comparative analyses detailing which producers have the production capacity, service capabilities and vision to deliver fully on its promises.

Companies Mentioned



Celenase/Ticona

Chisso/JNC Company

RTP Company

SABIC

Technocompound

