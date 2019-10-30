BIO-key Advances Passwordless Authentication with Windows Hello and WebAuthn Multi-Factor Authentication Solutions at Microsoft Ignite 2019

Offering Several Compliance Options for September FBI Private Industry Notice

/EIN News/ -- WALL, N.J., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of biometric authentication and security solutions, today announced the company will be demonstrating its biometric authentication software and Windows Hello hardware accessories as an exhibiting partner at Microsoft Ignite – Microsoft’s premier annual event for technology leadership. This year’s sold-out event anticipates over 25,000 attendees and will be held November 4th – 8th at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. BIO-key will be exhibiting in BOOTH #2402.



As reported in Forbes and other business publications, a recent FBI Private Industry Notice recommends the incorporation of biometric factors into mainstream multi-factor authentication (MFA) solutions to mitigate vulnerabilities with phone- and token-based authentication. BIO-key will present several paths to quickly mitigate against potential MFA vulnerabilities.

First, BIO-key will show its line of Microsoft-tested and qualified Windows Hello USB Fingerprint Readers , which now support the new WebAuthn standard for passwordless secure web authentication. BIO-key’s proven devices enable enterprises to upgrade existing laptops and workstations to add the unmatched user experience of Windows Hello without a hardware refresh.

Second, enterprise-scale authentication needs to be sophisticated and one-size solutions don’t fit all, so BIO-key will be demonstrating a full-spectrum of biometric authentication options. Users often roam among workstations, or enterprises do not want to issue and track per-user hardware tokens. To address these gaps, BIO-key’s ID Director for Windows extends the passwordless mission to allow a portable biometric multi-factor experience that goes beyond personal devices, accommodating roving users in retail, call centers, manufacturing and healthcare.

Third, BIO-key will present ID Director for SAML 2.0, which allows enterprises using mainstream IAM platforms such as Okta, IBM ISAM, Oracle IDCS, and CA SSO to add biometric authentication or directly authenticate when accessing SAML-enabled SaaS and on-premise applications such as Salesforce and Office365.

“Ignite is one of the premier technology and cybersecurity events for IT leaders around the world,” stated Mike DePasquale, Chairman and CEO, BIO-key. “As a Microsoft partner we are always excited to attend and establish new relationships with partners and customers. Our products have been designed to support Microsoft’s commitment to delivering the passwordless user experience with convenience that only biometric technology can deliver.”

