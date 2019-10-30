CGS Expands its Applications Solutions Business to the U.K.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced the expansion of its Applications business to the U.K. As the company broadens its reach, CGS U.K. will focus on delivering comprehensive technology solutions to the company’s growing list of global brands in fashion, apparel and consumer goods industries throughout the U.K. and Europe. The proprietary CGS BlueCherry® Enterprise Suite addresses the industry’s fundamental needs in core management, planning, design and product development, sourcing, manufacturing, logistics and sales functions.



The U.K.-based team will be led by Tony Mather, an industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience delivering enterprise software solutions for the apparel industry. Also joining the U.K. management team is Perry Bonney formerly managing director and owner of Product Development Partners, a PLM focused advisory firm, where he provided strategic direction as well as independent consultancy and evaluation services to high-profile apparel and fashion clients around the world.

“Tony and Perry bring a wealth of experience in the U.K. retail, fashion and apparel market, which will help further the CGS brand and its service offerings in the region,” said Paul Magel, president, Applications division, CGS. “With this expansion, we’re further deepening our industry expertise and shared vision of delivering end-to-end, concept-to-consumer solutions to companies in the apparel, fashion and consumer lifestyle industries globally.”

Earlier this year CGS announced the acquisition of Visual Next, a leading software provider to apparel, footwear, uniform, and fashion accessory companies. The acquisition further strengthened the CGS’s offering, specifically in the PLM and integrated Finance space, and brought with it such renowned U.K. brands as Boohoo, New Look, Seasalt and Victoria Beckham.

About CGS

For 35 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients' complex, multi-dimensional needs and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @BlueCherryCGS and on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Susan Sweeney, CGS

newsroom@cgsinc.com

Kate Connors (for CGS)

kconnors@pancomm.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.