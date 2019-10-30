Dedicated Developers Leads Complete Revamping of Demand Products’ Website

The leading provider of hand tools for the construction industry turns to Dedicated Developers, a leading provider of digital business solutions.

ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dedicated Developers is nearing completion on the new website it is building for Demand Products, a leading provider of hand tools to the construction industry.The new site, which is expected to launch in the next few days, completely updates the company’s online presence – offering Demand Products the ability to secure greater exposure online while also improving ease-of-use for its clients and prospects.“We weren’t getting the hits and the traffic we were looking to build on,” Jess Collinson, National Sales Director, said about his company’s old website.In addition to poor site performance, Demand Products’ officials were also displeased with their developers’ lack of communication, poor quality deliverables and the surprising project scope changes that they would sometimes make.“We wanted to work with Dedicated Developers because our website was outdated and frankly kind of hard to look at,” said Chris Johnson, Marketing Director at Demand Products.Dedicated developers stepped in and did a complete interface analysis, generated mockups and wireframes for the company to sign off on and then completely redesigned the company’s site – a redesign which included adding shipping modules that now allow Demand Products to calculate shipping costs during the checkout process.Demand Products officials say they are very pleased with the new site and excited to get it launched in the coming days.Collinson said he was impressed at how Dedicated Developers gained a clear understanding of what the company needed and then delivered – providing a site that drives business and is much more intuitive for users to move through the system and find the products they were looking to buy.“From a visual standpoint they brought us up into the 21st Century,” Johnson said. “Now we look like one of the leading edge companies that we truly are.”Demand Products’ officials cited two factors that were key to the success of this project. First, they appreciated that Dedicated Developers was always available via email or phone and could be counted on to respond promptly.Second, they found Dedicated Developers’ proprietary “blueprint process” to be very beneficial for both them and Dedicated Developers.The blueprint process allows Dedicated Developers to fully understand a business’s requirements and then provide a detailed outline for how the development process is going to play out so that the company knows what is going to happen, when it’s going to happen and exactly what they are going to end up with.To learn more about Dedicated Developers’ services, please visit https://dedicateddevelopers.com/ About Dedicated Developers:Dedicated Developers, which was founded in 2007, has served over 300 clients and completed over 1000 projects over the past 12 years. The company has also amassed an 80% repeat client rate. Dedicated Developers offers mobile app development and a number of other services including Website Development Services , Software Development, Full-Stack Development, Cloud Computing Services, IoT Services, Enterprise Mobility Solutions and more to clients around the world.

