Cell Encapsulation Markets, 2030

The Cell Encapsulation: Focus on Therapeutics and Technologies, 2019-2030' report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the future potential of encapsulated cell therapies and affiliated technologies. It is worth mentioning that the study also provides insights on therapy products wherein other active drug substances have been encapsulated within living cells.

Amongst other elements, the report features:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of encapsulated cell therapies and affiliated technologies, highlighting various target disease indications, phase of development, encapsulation method, type of cells / API, and route of administration, along with information on various stakeholder companies that are developing novel encapsulation methods / techniques for use in storage and transportation of cells, as well as other applications.

Comprehensive profiles of industry players that are currently engaged in the preclinical / clinical development of their proprietary encapsulated cell therapies, featuring an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), and a detailed description of its product(s), highlighting mechanism of action, current development status, and key preclinical / clinical trial results. Each profile also includes a list of recent developments, highlighting the key milestones achieved, partnership activity, and the likely strategies that may be adopted by these players to fuel growth in the foreseeable future.

An in-depth analysis of the patents that have been published related to cell encapsulation technologies, since 2013. The analysis also highlights the key trends associated with these patents, across patent type, regional applicability, CPC classification, emerging focus areas, leading industry players (in terms of the number of patents filed/granted), and current intellectual property-related benchmarks and valuation.

A comprehensive clinical trial analysis of completed, ongoing and planned studies of various encapsulated cell therapies. The analysis highlights the key trends associated with these clinical studies across various parameters, such as trial start year, trial status, phase of development, leading industry and non-industry players (in terms of number of trials conducted), study design, target therapeutic area, key indications, study focus, clinical endpoints, and enrolled patient population and regional distribution of trials.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in the domain in the period 2013-2018, covering R&D collaborations, licensing agreements, mergers and acquisitions, product development and/or commercialization agreements, manufacturing agreements, clinical trial agreements, process development agreements, and other relevant deals.

An analysis of the investments made at various stages of development, such as seed financing, venture capital financing, debt financing, grants, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings received by companies that are focused in this area. The report also features a detailed study on the various grants that have been awarded to research institutes in this field.

An analysis highlighting potential strategic partners (for instance, manufacturers) for encapsulated therapy developers based on multiple parameters, such as therapeutic focus overlap, cell type overlap, research programs, existing collaborations, and developer strength

Cell-based Pharmacological Interventions are Characterized by Diverse Challenges, Most of which can be Mitigated using Various Encapsulation Strategies

The Pipeline Features Several Mid and Late Stage Encapsulated Therapy Products, Majority of which are intended for the Treatment of Metabolic Disorders

The Fragmented Developer Landscape Includes a Mix of Small and Mid-Sized Players; at Present, North America and Europe are Major Hubs of Development Activity

The Heightened Pace of Research in this Domain is Evident from the Rise in the Number of Patents Filed / Granted and the Clinical Studies Conducted in the Recent Years

Development Efforts in this Field have Drawn Significant Capital Investments from Private and Public Investors; this is Likely to Provide the Necessary Impetus to the Market's Future Growth

Growth in Partnership Activity Reflects the Rising Interest of Industry Stakeholders; Most Agreements are Between Technology Providers and Cell Therapy Developers

Given the Increasing Number of Licensing Deals and the Expected Approval of Multiple Mid-Late Stage Candidates, the Market is Poised to Grow at a Significant Pace in the Coming Years

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Introduction



4. Current Market Landscape



5. Encapsulated Cell Therapies And Encapsulation Technologies For Metabolic Disorders: Company Profiles



6. Encapsulated Cell Therapies And Encapsulation Technologies For Non-Metabolic Disorders: Company Profiles



7. Patent Analysis



8. Clinical Trial Analysis



9. Recent Partnerships



10. Funding And Investment Analysis



11. Grant Analysis



12. Potential Strategic Partners



13. Market Forecast



14. Conclusion



15. Executive Insights



16. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data



17. Appendix 2: List Of Companies And Organizations



