SocialChorus Launches Analyze, the Industry’s Most Advanced Measurement Tool for Data-driven Workforce Communications

New data intelligence tool quantifies the impact of employee communications on strategic business initiatives

SocialChorus , a global workforce communications platform, today announced Analyze, a new data-driven communications tool engineered for the complex enterprise, designed to provide answers to some of the most challenging and elusive questions about the health of an organization. With Analyze, companies can measure the effectiveness of employee communications, optimize business initiatives to improve employee alignment, elevate the employee experience and impact the bottom line.



Employees today are more dispersed and siloed than ever, making alignment through improved workforce communications a critical aspect of any digital transformation effort. Yet, most enterprises have been unable to address the complex communication challenges that have emerged due to the changing workforce demographic and growth of their businesses. Even if organizations acquire more tools to satisfy their workforce’s needs, measurement of the impact of internal communications across these tools has been lacking.

Without any way to quantitatively measure impact and alignment across the organization, internal communicators have had to rely on ineffective, qualitative methods such as periodic employee surveys. Analyze overcomes this challenge by giving the entire enterprise, from communications teams to executives, a single, data-driven picture of how internal communications is impacting business initiatives. By allowing organizations to track, measure and optimize key business initiatives, Analyze ensures their communications power a more connected, informed and supported enterprise.

With Analyze, all teams can:

Access visual data and insights to drive the business : Users can navigate through data, dashboards and reports to browse key engagement metrics across audiences and platforms, providing a data-based view into the impact of their employee communications. Ensure insights are shared and knowledge is democratized.

Users can navigate through data, dashboards and reports to browse key engagement metrics across audiences and platforms, providing a data-based view into the impact of their employee communications. Ensure insights are shared and knowledge is democratized. Execute, measure and optimize key business initiatives : With Analyze, users can now associate every communication with an initiative and correlate engagement to feedback trends and business performance. Examine if initiatives are effective at improving morale, retention, attendance, sentiment and even the bottom line.

: With Analyze, users can now associate every communication with an initiative and correlate engagement to feedback trends and business performance. Examine if initiatives are effective at improving morale, retention, attendance, sentiment and even the bottom line. View dashboards with key insights: Find influencers and promote their impact within the company. With Analyze, users will know which topics resonate with segments of their audience.

“Whether it’s HR running onboarding campaigns or the CIO driving digital transformation initiatives, Analyze gives leaders the ability to correlate communications with business outcomes,” said Nicole Alvino, founder and chief strategy officer of SocialChorus. “We’ve always known that workforce communications drives the bottom line. And now Analyze proves it.”

To learn more about how Analyze delivers data-driven communications for the complex enterprises, visit us online here and read our blog post here .

About SocialChorus

SocialChorus is the leading workforce communications platform that empowers companies to work as one. We’ve built the only end-to-end solution that can reach, inform, and align every employee from the shop floor to home office. Employees get what they need, communicators and leaders focus on the message, and the platform takes care of the rest. SocialChorus customers include some of the world’s largest global brands including AB InBev, Dow, CSL Behring, Kohler Co., Cargill Inc., American Cancer Society, and PVH Corp. Learn more at www.socialchorus.com.

