KnowBe4 Achieves FedRAMP Authorization From U.S. Federal Government

KnowBe4, a security awareness training and simulated phishing provider, receives FedRAMP Authorization designation

/EIN News/ -- Tampa Bay, FL, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it has achieved FedRAMP Authorization from the U.S. federal government.

FedRAMP is a government-wide program providing a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. FedRAMP makes it easier for the agencies to adopt technologies helping employees become more productive while staying secure.

KnowBe4 currently has 2,745 U.S. federal, state and local government agencies as customers who utilize the KnowBe4 security awareness training and simulated phishing platform.

“This is a huge milestone for KnowBe4 and security awareness training overall,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. “We’re excited to achieve FedRAMP Authorization from the U.S. federal government. This achievement exemplifies our commitment to our federal government customers and the security of the U.S.”

“This new status will bring more cybersecurity training to those in federal government, helping to bolster our national security,” said Rosa Smothers, SVP of cyber operations, KnowBe4. “It shines a light on the criticality that is being placed on security awareness training to protect organizations against the ongoing problem of social engineering. Security awareness training and simulated phishing brings more opportunity to help protect the U.S. government, especially our critical infrastructure, from ongoing cybersecurity attacks.”

KnowBe4’s FedRAMP Authorization was achieved as the organization experienced explosive growth, new acquisitions, 26 consecutive quarters of growth and a $300 million round of funding earlier this year.

For more information on KnowBe4, visit www.knowbe4.com.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 28,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.

Number 161 on the 2019 Inc. 500 list, #34 on 2018 Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 and #2 in Cybersecurity Ventures Cybersecurity 500. KnowBe4 is headquartered in Tampa Bay, Florida with European offices in England, the Netherlands, Germany and offices in Brazil, Australia, Japan, South Africa and Singapore.

