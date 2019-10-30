Visit the U.S. Booth at the Algiers International Book Fair

The United States Embassy in Algiers is honored to participate in the 2019 Algiers International Book Fair (SILA) and invites you to visit its booth located at the central pavilion of SAFEX to meet our author and learn about our cultural and education programs.

We are pleased to announce the participation this year of Daniel Wilson, a Cherokee citizen and author of the New York Times bestselling Robopocalypse and its sequel Robogenesis, as well as many other books, including How to Survive a Robot Uprising, The Clockwork Dynasty, and Amped. Daniel Wilson earned a PhD in Robotics from Carnegie Mellon University, as well as master’s degrees in artificial intelligence and robotics.

During his stay in Algeria, Daniel Wilson will conduct workshops for young Algerian authors and university students in Algiers and Oran. He will sign his book Robopocalypse, a novel in which he explores the capacity of robots and portrays a world in which artificial intelligence becomes out of control, at the American booth on November 1st from 14:00 – 15:00.

The Embassy staff will be on hand at the booth to answer questions and share information about our educational exchange programs that people may be interested in participating in. For more information on our participation at SILA follow our coverage on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram through the hashtag #USatSILA2019



