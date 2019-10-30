Biopsy Needles Device Pipeline Study 2019: Analysis of Devices under Development, Companies, Developments and Outlook

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biopsy Needles Device Pipeline Study- Analysis of Devices under Development, Companies, Developments and Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Biopsy Needles industry is estimated to be around $0.5 billion in 2019 driven by increasing demand from disposable and non-disposable needles.



The 2019 Biopsy Needles pipeline is characterized by presence of 4 companies, actively assessing their devices. In particular, 2 companies are assessing their products in clinical phase. Currently, no companies have their products approval phase of development.



Global Biopsy Needles pipeline research report presents comprehensive analysis of devices in pipeline as of June 2019. Devices in various stages of development including Pre-clinical, clinical and approval process are provided in the report. For each device, details of Company, Geography, Development Phase, Device Class, Description, Technology/platform and disease details are provided.



Clinical trial details of each Biopsy Needles pipeline candidate are presented including trial status, trial duration, progress, participants, location and other details.



Collaborations form an important part of global Biopsy Needles market. Large companies continue to collaborate with or acquire smaller players to expand their product portfolio. The current report analyzes all major companies investing and developing Biopsy Needles pipeline. Details of companies, their Biopsy Needles operations and contact information are provided.



The global Biopsy Needles market news and developments together with their impact on industry are also analyzed in the report.



Scope of global Biopsy Needles report-

Pipeline products in pre-clinical, clinical and approval process phases

Devices under development including product description, status of development, companies involved, collaborators/investors, product function, technology, device class, condition

Companies involved in development of Biopsy Needles pipeline

Clinical trials related to Biopsy Needles pipeline products

Recent news and developments

Key Topics Covered:



1. Tables & Figures



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Biopsy Needles- Device Overview

2.2 Pipeline Snapshot, 2019

2.2.1 Biopsy Needles Devices under Development by Phase

2.2.2 Biopsy Needles Devices under Development by Location

2.2.3 Biopsy Needles Devices under Development by Company

2.2.4 Biopsy Needles Devices under Development by Device Class



3 Biopsy Needles Pre-Clinical Pipeline Analysis

3.1 Intelligent Fiber Optic Systems Corporation Company Overview

3.2 Intelligent Fiber Optic Systems Corporation Biopsy Needles Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

3.3 Prodevice Medical Supplies and Equipment LLC Company Overview

3.4 Prodevice Medical Supplies and Equipment LLC Biopsy Needles Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology



4 Biopsy Needles Clinical Pipeline Analysis

4.1 Data Driven Diagnostic Sciences Inc Company Overview

4.2 Data Driven Diagnostic Sciences Inc Biopsy Needles Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

4.3 Dune Medical Devices Ltd Company Overview

4.4 Dune Medical Devices Ltd Biopsy Needles Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology



5. Latest Biopsy Needles News and Deals



Companies Mentioned



Data Driven Diagnostic Sciences Inc

Dune Medical Devices Ltd

Intelligent Fiber Optic Systems Corporation

Prodevice Medical Supplies and Equipment LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p1nvxn

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.