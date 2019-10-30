/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) is a software which is largely accepted across the developed and emerging economies to enhance the safety in transportations. ITS system has its applications in roadways and metro/underground rail systems. It uses advanced technologies such as Global Positioning System (GPS), Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC), Carrier Access for Land Mobiles (CALM), and other technologies.



Moreover, increasing traffic congestion problem and favorable initiatives taken by the government for effective traffic management are some of the factors which drive the global ITS market growth. For instance, the US Department of Transport (DOT) is focusing on intelligent vehicles, intelligent infrastructure and a combination of both. A Federal ITS program has been started by DOT which would make investigation and research initiatives through proper investment. However, factor such as slow growth of infrastructure due to the high cost of installation in the emerging region is one the restraint which hinders the market growth.



The global ITS market is segmented on the basis of system type, and application. On the basis of system type, the market is sub-segmented into the advanced public transportation system, advanced traveler information system, advanced traffic management system, commercial vehicle operation, and ITS enabled transportation pricing system.



Moreover, on the basis of application, the market is divided into freight management, public transport management, automotive telematics management, parking management, road tolling management and other. ITS enabled road tolling management system segment has a significant market share as it offers enhanced visibility into the overall timeline of buses & trains.



Furthermore, the increasing number of passengers in public transport and increasing investment in real-time information systems are expected to help passengers by providing real-time status.



The companies providing ITS solutions include FLIR Systems, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., IBM Corp., Iteris, Inc., Advantech Co., Ltd., AECOM, Clever Devices Ltd., Cubic Corp., and Denso Corp. among others.



