VISIUM TECHNOLOGIES UNVEILS CYGRAPH AT .NEXT CONFERENCE

/EIN News/ -- Copenhagen Conference for European, Middle East, and Africa Region draws over 4,000 attendees across all industries

FAIRFAX, VA, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTC: VISM), a provider of big data analytics visualization for cybersecurity , and a Nutanix technology partner, announced today that it successfully unveiled its flagship product, CyGraph, at the .NEXT conference in Copenhagen, Denmark. Visium was the sole big data analytics/cybersecurity sponsor at the conference, which was hosted by Nutanix and featured more than 4,000 attendees from around the world. The event generated numerous customer leads and technology partnership opportunities for Visium. Additionally, Visium further engaged with Nutanix in development efforts to incorporate CyGraph into the Nutanix suite of security tools.

Mark Lucky, Visium CEO stated “Visium is excited to be working hand-in-hand with the Nutanix security architecture team in order to add CyGraph to their offerings. CyGraph has been fully certified and supported on Nutanix’ AHV. CyGraph fills a need expressed by many Nutanix customers by providing intelligent cybersecurity situational awareness to its users by turning the overwhelming amount of cybersecurity information into actionable knowledge. The Nutanix mission is to make it easier than ever for its customers to design, build, and manage datacenter IT and Cloud operations. CyGraph’s capabilities fit perfectly into this mission”.

MITRE-developed CyGraph® is a military grade cybersecurity analytics and visualization platform that delivers:

Real-time asset profile collection, tracking and telemetry, which works with existing tools of the enterprise, or independently

Intuitive maps and topologies of the infrastructure

A real-time root causal analysis engine and visualizer –eliminating the noise and enabling rapid solutions to solve the actual problem

Predictive and visual event warnings – for paths & assets

Cyber health scoring system in compliance with standard CVE & CVSS metrics

Universal data ingestion engine, which delivers a single view of the enterprise using data received from disparate cyber and system management tools

Visium is a certified Nutanix Ready AHV Integrated Cybersecurity partner. This technical verification positions Visium strongly within the Nutanix Elevate Technology Alliance Program.

About Nutanix

Nutanix (NASD: NTNX) is a global leader in cloud software and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making infrastructure invisible so that IT can focus on the applications and services that power their business. Companies around the world use Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software to bring one-click application management and mobility across public, private and distributed edge clouds so they can run any application at any scale with a dramatically lower total cost of ownership. The result is organizations that can rapidly deliver a high-performance IT environment on demand, giving application owners a true cloud-like experience. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on Twitter @nutanix.

About MITRE

MITRE's mission-driven teams are dedicated to solving problems for a safer world. Through public-private partnerships, as well as the operation of federally funded R&D centers, we work across government to tackle challenges to the safety, stability, and well-being of our nation.

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTC: VISM) is a Florida corporation based in Fairfax, Virginia, focused on global cybersecurity clarity, machine learning, advancing technology, and automating services to support enterprises in protecting their most valuable assets - their data, business applications, and IoT on their networks and in the cloud.

For more information please visit www.visiumtechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, whether the reverse stock split will be beneficial to the Company and its shareholders, any inability to meet the NYSE American continued listing standards in the future for any reason, and those other factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any responsibility to update forward-looking statements is expressly disclaimed.

Contact:

Visium Technologies, Inc.

Corporate: Mark Lucky, Chief Executive Officer

mlucky@visiumtechnologies.com

Corporate Office:

11325 Random Hills Road. Suite 360

Fairfax, VA 22030

Phone: 703-225-3443

Investor Relations:

Peter Nicosia

Bull in Advantage, LLC

Phone: 585-703-6565

Email: Info@BlueHorseshoeStocks.com



