Zai Lab Announces Upcoming Presentations at November Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (“Zai Lab”) (NASDAQ: ZLAB), a China and U.S.-based innovative commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of the senior management team will be presenting at the following upcoming conferences this November. Details of the conferences are as follows:



Goldman Sachs China Conference 2019

Presentation: Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 3:15 p.m. CST

Presenter: Billy Cho, Chief Financial Officer

Location: Ritz Carlton, Shenzhen, China

Jefferies China Summit 2019

Presentation: Friday, November 15, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. CST

Presenter: Billy Cho, Chief Financial Officer

Location: JW Marriott, Hong Kong, China

BioCentury China Healthcare Summit 2019

Presentation: Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. CST

Presenter: Tao Fu, President & Chief Operating Officer

Location: Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai, China

Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference

Presentation: Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 1:20 p.m. GMT

Presenter: Billy Cho, Chief Financial Officer

Location: The Waldorf Hilton, London, UK

Goldman Sachs Asia Pacific Healthcare Forum 2019

Presentation: Monday, November 25, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. CST

Presenter: Samantha Du, Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Location: Conrad, Hong Kong, China

A live webcast of the Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference presentation will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the “Investor Relations” section of Zai Lab’s website. An archived replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) is a China and U.S.-based innovative commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing transformative medicines for cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases to patients in China and around the world. Zai Lab’s experienced team has secured partnerships with leading global biopharma companies, generating a broad pipeline of innovative drug candidates targeting the fast-growing segments of China's pharmaceutical market and addressing unmet medical needs. Zai Lab's vision is to become a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing its partners' and its own products in order to impact human health worldwide.

For more information, please contact:

ZAI LAB CONTACTS:

Zai Lab

Billy Cho, CFO

+86 137 6151 2501

billy.cho@zailaboratory.com

Media: Ryo Imai / Robert Flamm, Ph.D.

Burns McClellan, on behalf of Zai Lab

212-213-0006 ext. 315 / 364

rimai@burnsmc.com / rflamm@burnsmc.com

Investors: Pete Rahmer

Endurance Advisors, on behalf of Zai Lab

415-515-9763

prahmer@enduranceadvisors.com

