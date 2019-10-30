Lincoln Electric Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ --



Third Quarter 2019 Highlights Q3 EPS increases 9.3% to $1.17, Adjusted EPS decreases 9.9% to $1.09 ROIC increases 170 basis points to 21.0% Cash flow from operations increases 21% to $129 million and achieved 165% cash conversion (1) $90 million returned to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases

(1) Cash conversion is defined as Net cash provided by operating activities less Capital expenditures divided by Adjusted net income.

CLEVELAND, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LECO) today reported third quarter 2019 net income of $72.5 million, or diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17, which includes special item after-tax net benefits of $4.8 million, or $0.08 EPS. This compares with prior year net income of $70.5 million, or $1.07 EPS, which included special item after-tax charges of $8.9 million, or $0.14 EPS. Excluding these items, third quarter 2019 adjusted net income was $67.7 million, or $1.09 EPS, as compared with $79.4 million, or $1.21 EPS in the prior year period. The effective tax rate was 21.1% in the third quarter 2019 as compared with 26.3% in the prior year period. Excluding special items, the adjusted effective tax rate was 22.4%, which compares to 23.3% in the comparable 2018 period.

Third quarter 2019 sales decreased 0.9% to $730.8 million from a 4.7% decrease in organic sales and 1.6% unfavorable foreign exchange, partially offset by a 5.4% benefit from acquisitions. Operating income for the third quarter 2019 was $88.5 million, or 12.1% of sales. This compares with operating income of $100.8 million, or 13.7% of sales, in the prior year period. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $91.6 million, or 12.5% of sales, as compared with $104.4 million, or 14.2% of sales, in the prior year period.

“We continued to achieve solid returns, cash flow generation and cash conversion despite slowing industrial sector demand and capital spending in the quarter,” stated Christopher L. Mapes, Chairman, President & CEO. “We are addressing this challenging portion of the cycle through additional cost management actions while continuing to invest for future growth.”

Nine Months 2019 Summary

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $229.4 million, or $3.64 EPS. This compares with $200.2 million, or $3.03 EPS, in the comparable 2018 period. Reported EPS includes special item after-tax net benefits of $5.8 million or $0.09 EPS, as compared with special item after-tax charges of $32.9 million, or $0.50 EPS in the prior year period. Excluding these items, adjusted net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $223.6 million, or $3.55 EPS, compared with $233.1 million, or $3.53 EPS, in the comparable 2018 period. The effective tax rate was 20.4% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 as compared with 27.0% in the prior year period. Excluding special items, the adjusted effective tax rate was 22.4%, which compares to 24.1% in the comparable 2018 period.

Sales decreased 0.8% to $2.3 billion in the nine months ended September 30, 2019 from a 2.4% decrease in organic sales, 2.1% unfavorable foreign exchange, partially offset by a 3.7% benefit from acquisitions. Operating income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $288.2 million, or 12.7% of sales. This compares with operating income of $280.6 million, or 12.3% of sales, in the comparable 2018 period. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $296.3 million, or 13.1% of sales, as compared with $308.6 million, or 13.5% of sales, in the comparable 2018 period.

Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors declared a 4.3% increase in the quarterly cash dividend, from $0.47 per share to $0.49 per share, or $1.96 per share on an annual basis. The declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.49 per share is payable January 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2019.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the design, development and manufacture of arc welding products, robotic arc welding systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment and has a leading global position in the brazing and soldering alloys market. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 60 manufacturing locations, including operations and joint ventures in 19 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices covering more than 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com .

Non-GAAP Information

Adjusted operating income, Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted effective tax rate, Adjusted diluted earnings per share, Organic sales and Return on invested capital are non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses non-GAAP measures to assess the Company's operating performance by excluding certain disclosed special items that management believes are not representative of the Company's core business. Management believes that excluding these special items enables them to make better period-over-period comparisons and benchmark the Company's operational performance against other companies in its industry more meaningfully. Furthermore, management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with meaningful information that provides a more complete understanding of Company operating results and enables investors to analyze financial and business trends more thoroughly. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed in isolation, are not a substitute for GAAP measures and have limitations including, but not limited to, their usefulness as comparative measures as other companies may define their non-GAAP measures differently.



Forward-Looking Statements

The Company’s expectations and beliefs concerning the future contained in this news release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “guidance” or words of similar meaning. Actual results may differ materially from such statements due to a variety of factors that could adversely affect the Company’s operating results. The factors include, but are not limited to: general economic and market conditions; the effectiveness of operating initiatives; completion of planned divestitures; interest rates; disruptions, uncertainty or volatility in the credit markets that may limit our access to capital; currency exchange rates and devaluations; adverse outcome of pending or potential litigation; actual costs of the Company’s rationalization plans; possible acquisitions, including the Company’s ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; market risks and price fluctuations related to the purchase of commodities and energy; global regulatory complexity; the effects of changes in tax law; tariff rates in the countries where the Company conducts business; and the possible effects of events beyond our control, such as political unrest, acts of terror and natural disasters, on the Company or its customers, suppliers and the economy in general. For additional discussion, see “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Contact

Amanda Butler

Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications

Tel: 216.383.2534

Email: Amanda_Butler@lincolnelectric.com









Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Consolidated Statements of Income

Three Months Ended September 30, Fav (Unfav) to

Prior Year 2019 % of Sales 2018 % of Sales $ % Net sales $ 730,783 100.0 % $ 737,099 100.0 % $ (6,316 ) (0.9 %) Cost of goods sold 492,432 67.4 % 485,547 65.9 % (6,885 ) (1.4 %) Gross profit 238,351 32.6 % 251,552 34.1 % (13,201 ) (5.2 %) Selling, general & administrative expenses 148,312 20.3 % 148,129 20.1 % (183 ) (0.1 %) Rationalization and asset impairment charges 1,495 0.2 % 2,636 0.4 % 1,141 43.3 % Operating income 88,544 12.1 % 100,787 13.7 % (12,243 ) (12.1 %) Interest expense, net 6,400 0.9 % 3,969 0.5 % (2,431 ) (61.2 %) Other income (expense) 9,653 1.3 % (1,074 ) 0.1 % 10,727 998.8 % Income before income taxes 91,797 12.6 % 95,744 13.0 % (3,947 ) (4.1 %) Income taxes 19,340 2.6 % 25,209 3.4 % 5,869 23.3 % Effective tax rate 21.1 % 26.3 % 5.2 % Net income including non-controlling interests 72,457 9.9 % 70,535 9.6 % 1,922 2.7 % Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries’ loss (4 ) — (4 ) — — — Net income $ 72,461 9.9 % $ 70,539 9.6 % $ 1,922 2.7 % Basic earnings per share $ 1.18 $ 1.09 $ 0.09 8.3 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.17 $ 1.07 $ 0.10 9.3 % Weighted average shares (basic) 61,380 64,821 Weighted average shares (diluted) 62,061 65,652 Nine Months Ended September 30, Fav (Unfav) to

Prior Year 2019 % of Sales 2018 % of Sales $ % Net sales $ 2,266,965 100.0 % $ 2,284,847 100.0 % $ (17,882 ) (0.8 %) Cost of goods sold 1,500,312 66.2 % 1,506,625 65.9 % 6,313 0.4 % Gross profit 766,653 33.8 % 778,222 34.1 % (11,569 ) (1.5 %) Selling, general & administrative expenses 472,108 20.8 % 473,260 20.7 % 1,152 0.2 % Rationalization and asset impairment charges 6,337 0.3 % 24,353 1.1 % 18,016 74.0 % Operating income 288,208 12.7 % 280,609 12.3 % 7,599 2.7 % Interest expense, net 17,621 0.8 % 13,222 0.6 % (4,399 ) (33.3 %) Other income (expense) 17,612 0.8 % 6,818 0.3 % 10,794 158.3 % Income before income taxes 288,199 12.7 % 274,205 12.0 % 13,994 5.1 % Income taxes 58,832 2.6 % 73,991 3.2 % 15,159 20.5 % Effective tax rate 20.4 % 27.0 % 6.6 % Net income including non-controlling interests 229,367 10.1 % 200,214 8.8 % 29,153 14.6 % Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries’ loss (26 ) — (13 ) — (13 ) (100.0 %) Net income $ 229,393 10.1 % $ 200,227 8.8 % $ 29,166 14.6 % Basic earnings per share $ 3.68 $ 3.07 $ 0.61 19.9 % Diluted earnings per share $ 3.64 $ 3.03 $ 0.61 20.1 % Weighted average shares (basic) 62,282 65,245 Weighted average shares (diluted) 62,972 66,055





Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Balance Sheet Highlights

Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 156,612 $ 358,849 Total current assets 1,082,434 1,237,799 Property, plant and equipment, net 523,229 478,801 Total assets 2,361,160 2,349,825 Total current liabilities 572,437 538,182 Short-term debt (1) 13,293 111 Long-term debt, less current portion 713,884 702,549 Total equity 813,808 887,592 Operating Working Capital September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Accounts receivable, net $ 395,355 $ 396,885 Inventories 411,120 361,829 Trade accounts payable 243,837 268,600 Operating working capital $ 562,638 $ 490,114 Average operating working capital to Net sales (2) 19.2 % 16.5 % Invested Capital September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Short-term debt (1) $ 13,293 $ 111 Long-term debt, less current portion 713,884 702,549 Total debt 727,177 702,660 Total equity 813,808 887,592 Invested capital $ 1,540,985 $ 1,590,252 Total debt / invested capital 47.2 % 44.2 %

Includes current portion of long-term debt. Average operating working capital to Net sales is defined as operating working capital as of period end divided by annualized rolling three months of Net sales.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating income as reported $ 88,544 $ 100,787 $ 288,208 $ 280,609 Special items (pre-tax): Rationalization and asset impairment charges (2) 1,495 2,636 6,337 24,353 Acquisition transaction and integration costs (3) — 970 1,804 3,665 Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories (4) 1,609 — 3,008 — Gains on asset disposals (5) — — (3,045 ) — Adjusted operating income (1) $ 91,648 $ 104,393 $ 296,312 $ 308,627 As a percent of total sales 12.5 % 14.2 % 13.1 % 13.5 % Net income as reported $ 72,461 $ 70,539 $ 229,393 $ 200,227 Special items: Rationalization and asset impairment charges (2) 1,495 2,636 6,337 24,353 Acquisition transaction and integration costs (3) — 970 1,804 3,665 Pension settlement charges (6) — 4,232 — 4,990 Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories (4) 1,609 — 3,008 — Gains on asset disposals (5) — — (3,554 ) — Gain on change in control (7) (7,601 ) — (7,601 ) — Tax effect of Special items (8) (255 ) 1,033 (5,819 ) (132 ) Adjusted net income (1) 67,709 79,410 223,568 233,103 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries’ loss (4 ) (4 ) (26 ) (13 ) Interest expense, net 6,400 3,969 17,621 13,222 Income taxes as reported 19,340 25,209 58,832 73,991 Tax effect of Special items (8) 255 (1,033 ) 5,819 132 Adjusted EBIT (1) $ 93,700 $ 107,551 $ 305,814 $ 320,435 Effective tax rate as reported 21.1 % 26.3 % 20.4 % 27.0 % Net special item tax impact 1.3 % (3.0 %) 2.0 % (2.9 %) Adjusted effective tax rate (1) 22.4 % 23.3 % 22.4 % 24.1 % Diluted earnings per share as reported $ 1.17 $ 1.07 $ 3.64 $ 3.03 Special items per share (0.08 ) 0.14 (0.09 ) 0.50 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) $ 1.09 $ 1.21 $ 3.55 $ 3.53 Weighted average shares (diluted) 62,061 65,652 62,972 66,055

Adjusted operating income, Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted effective tax rate and Adjusted diluted earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses non-GAAP measures to assess the Company's operating performance by excluding certain disclosed special items that management believes are not representative of the Company's core business. Management believes that excluding these special items enables them to make better period-over-period comparisons and benchmark the Company's operational performance against other companies in its industry more meaningfully. Furthermore, management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with meaningful information that provides a more complete understanding of Company operating results and enables investors to analyze financial and business trends more thoroughly. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed in isolation, are not a substitute for GAAP measures and have limitations including, but not limited to, their usefulness as comparative measures as other companies may define their non-GAAP measures differently. Primarily related to severance, asset impairments and gains or losses on the disposal of assets. Related to the acquisition of Air Liquide Welding and are included in Selling, general & administrative expenses. Related to the acquisitions of Baker Industries, Inc. and Kaynak Tekniği Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. ("Askaynak") and are included in Cost of goods sold. Primarily included in Cost of goods sold. Related to lump sum pension payments and are included in Other income (expense). Related to the acquisition of Askaynak and is included in Other income (expense). Includes the net tax impact of Special items recorded during the respective periods, including tax benefits of $4,852 for the settlement of a tax item as well as tax deductions associated with an investment in a subsidiary in the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The prior year includes an adjustment to taxes on unremitted foreign earnings related to the U.S. Tax Act of $2,323 and $4,823 in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively.

The tax effect of Special items impacting pre-tax income was calculated as the pre-tax amount multiplied by the applicable tax rate. The applicable tax rates reflect the taxable jurisdiction and nature of each Special item.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Twelve Months Ended September 30, Return on Invested Capital 2019 2018 Net income as reported $ 316,232 $ 224,408 Rationalization and asset impairment charges 7,269 30,943 Acquisition transaction and integration costs 2,637 7,281 Pension settlement charges 1,696 7,857 Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories 3,008 2,264 Gains on asset disposals (3,554 ) — Bargain purchase adjustment — 1,935 Gain on change in control (7,601 ) — Tax effect of Special items (3) (12,583 ) 25,925 Adjusted net income (1) $ 307,104 $ 300,613 Plus: Interest expense, net of tax of $6,410 and $6,087 in 2019 and 2018, respectively 19,265 18,295 Less: Interest income, net of tax of $926 and $1,676 in 2019 and 2018, respectively 2,785 5,036 Adjusted net income before tax-effected interest $ 323,584 $ 313,872 Invested Capital September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Short-term debt $ 13,293 $ 794 Long-term debt, less current portion 713,884 698,468 Total debt 727,177 699,262 Total equity 813,808 927,868 Invested capital $ 1,540,985 $ 1,627,130 Return on invested capital (1)(2) 21.0 % 19.3 %

Adjusted net income and Return on invested capital are non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses non-GAAP measures to assess the Company's operating performance by excluding certain disclosed special items that management believes are not representative of the Company's core business. Management believes that excluding these special items enables them to make better period-over-period comparisons and benchmark the Company's operational performance against other companies in its industry more meaningfully. Furthermore, management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with meaningful information that provides a more complete understanding of Company operating results and enables investors to analyze financial and business trends more thoroughly. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed in isolation, are not a substitute for GAAP measures and have limitations including, but not limited to, their usefulness as comparative measures as other companies may define their non-GAAP measures differently. Return on invested capital is defined as rolling 12 months of Adjusted net income before tax-effected interest income and expense divided by Invested capital. Includes the net tax impact of Special items recorded during the respective periods, including tax benefits of $4,852 for the settlement of a tax item as well as tax deductions associated with an investment in a subsidiary in the twelve months ended September 30, 2019 and net charges of $33,439 related to the U.S. Tax Act in the twelve months ended September 30, 2018.

The tax effect of Special items impacting pre-tax income was calculated as the pre-tax amount multiplied by the applicable tax rate. The applicable tax rates reflect the taxable jurisdiction and nature of each Special item.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 72,461 $ 70,539 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries’ loss (4 ) (4 ) Net income including non-controlling interests 72,457 70,535 Adjustments to reconcile Net income including non-controlling interests to Net cash provided by operating activities: Rationalization and asset impairment net gains — (2,034 ) Depreciation and amortization 21,148 17,623 Equity earnings in affiliates, net (49 ) (50 ) Gain on change in control (7,601 ) — Other non-cash items, net 3,566 5,434 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: Decrease in accounts receivable 45,374 14,415 Increase in inventories (8,709 ) (13,634 ) Decrease in trade accounts payable (18,733 ) (22,384 ) Net change in other current assets and liabilities 20,393 33,932 Net change in other long-term assets and liabilities 835 2,382 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 128,681 106,219 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (17,038 ) (17,363 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (28,892 ) — Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 779 10,358 Purchase of marketable securities — (49,668 ) Proceeds from marketable securities — 89,445 NET CASH (USED BY) PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES (45,151 ) 32,772 FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net change in borrowings (27,544 ) (856 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 5,250 1,849 Purchase of shares for treasury (61,028 ) (71,245 ) Cash dividends paid to shareholders (29,061 ) (25,424 ) Other financing activities — (2,170 ) NET CASH USED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES (112,383 ) (97,846 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents (4,396 ) (39 ) (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (33,249 ) 41,106 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 189,861 357,094 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 156,612 $ 398,200 Cash dividends paid per share $ 0.47 $ 0.39





Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 229,393 $ 200,227 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries’ loss (26 ) (13 ) Net income including non-controlling interests 229,367 200,214 Adjustments to reconcile Net income including non-controlling interests to Net cash provided by operating activities: Rationalization and asset impairment net charges (gains) 1,069 (1,408 ) Depreciation and amortization 60,400 53,946 Equity earnings in affiliates, net (1,266 ) (1,427 ) Gain on change in control (7,601 ) — Other non-cash items, net 9,285 12,082 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable 24,103 (25,492 ) Increase in inventories (36,476 ) (41,533 ) Decrease in trade accounts payable (34,202 ) (17,523 ) Net change in other current assets and liabilities 34,340 46,316 Net change in other long-term assets and liabilities 1,647 4,602 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 280,666 229,777 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (53,551 ) (48,746 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (136,735 ) 6,591 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 9,491 10,585 Purchase of marketable securities — (268,335 ) Proceeds from marketable securities — 348,178 Other investing activities 2,000 — NET CASH (USED BY) PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES (178,795 ) 48,273 FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net change in borrowings 2,433 (646 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 6,210 4,448 Purchase of shares for treasury (221,942 ) (121,477 ) Cash dividends paid to shareholders (89,162 ) (76,674 ) Other financing activities — (2,170 ) NET CASH USED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES (302,461 ) (196,519 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents (1,647 ) (10,032 ) (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (202,237 ) 71,499 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 358,849 326,701 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 156,612 $ 398,200 Cash dividends paid per share $ 1.41 $ 1.17

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Segment Highlights (1)

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Americas

Welding International

Welding The Harris

Products Group Corporate /

Eliminations Consolidated Three months ended September 30, 2019 Net sales $ 443,521 $ 205,378 $ 81,884 $ — $ 730,783 Inter-segment sales 31,101 4,441 1,857 (37,399 ) — Total $ 474,622 $ 209,819 $ 83,741 $ (37,399 ) $ 730,783 Net income $ 72,461 As a percent of total sales 9.9 % EBIT (1) $ 74,110 $ 14,681 $ 11,038 $ (1,632 ) $ 98,197 As a percent of total sales 15.6 % 7.0 % 13.2 % 13.4 % Special items charges (gains) (3) — (4,497 ) — — (4,497 ) Adjusted EBIT (2) $ 74,110 $ 10,184 $ 11,038 $ (1,632 ) $ 93,700 As a percent of total sales 15.6 % 4.9 % 13.2 % 12.8 % Three months ended September 30, 2018 Net sales $ 454,010 $ 209,622 $ 73,467 $ — $ 737,099 Inter-segment sales 31,845 3,663 1,537 (37,045 ) — Total $ 485,855 $ 213,285 $ 75,004 $ (37,045 ) $ 737,099 Net income $ 70,539 As a percent of total sales 9.6 % EBIT (1) $ 85,021 $ 8,085 $ 8,676 $ (2,069 ) $ 99,713 As a percent of total sales 17.5 % 3.8 % 11.6 % 13.5 % Special items charges (gains) (4) 4,232 2,636 — 970 7,838 Adjusted EBIT (2) $ 89,253 $ 10,721 $ 8,676 $ (1,099 ) $ 107,551 As a percent of total sales 18.4 % 5.0 % 11.6 % 14.6 %

EBIT is defined as Operating income plus Other income (expense). The primary profit measure used by management to assess segment performance is Adjusted EBIT. EBIT for each operating segment is adjusted for special items to derive Adjusted EBIT. Special items in 2019 reflect Rationalization and asset impairment charges of $1,495, amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories of $1,609 and a gain on change in control of $7,601 related to the acquisition of Askaynak in International Welding. Special items in 2018 reflect pension settlement charges of $4,232 in Americas Welding, rationalization and asset impairment charges of $2,636 in International Welding and acquisition transaction and integration costs of $970 in Corporate/Eliminations related to the acquisition of Air Liquide Welding.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Segment Highlights

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Americas

Welding International

Welding The Harris

Products Group Corporate /

Eliminations Consolidated Nine months ended September 30, 2019 Net sales $ 1,377,847 $ 635,770 $ 253,348 $ — $ 2,266,965 Inter-segment sales 95,300 12,838 5,837 (113,975 ) — Total $ 1,473,147 $ 648,608 $ 259,185 $ (113,975 ) $ 2,266,965 Net income $ 229,393 As a percent of total sales 10.1 % EBIT (1) $ 237,598 $ 43,624 $ 35,045 $ (10,447 ) $ 305,820 As a percent of total sales 16.1 % 6.7 % 13.5 % 13.5 % Special items charges (gains) (3) 3,115 (4,925 ) — 1,804 (6 ) Adjusted EBIT (2) $ 240,713 $ 38,699 $ 35,045 $ (8,643 ) $ 305,814 As a percent of total sales 16.3 % 6.0 % 13.5 % 13.5 % Nine months ended September 30, 2018 Net sales $ 1,351,297 $ 700,315 $ 233,235 $ — $ 2,284,847 Inter-segment sales 89,671 13,669 5,447 (108,787 ) — Total $ 1,440,968 $ 713,984 $ 238,682 $ (108,787 ) $ 2,284,847 Net income $ 200,227 As a percent of total sales 8.8 % EBIT (1) $ 249,860 $ 17,617 $ 28,058 $ (8,108 ) $ 287,427 As a percent of total sales 17.3 % 2.5 % 11.8 % 12.6 % Special items charges (gains) (4) 4,990 24,353 — 3,665 33,008 Adjusted EBIT (2) $ 254,850 $ 41,970 $ 28,058 $ (4,443 ) $ 320,435 As a percent of total sales 17.7 % 5.9 % 11.8 % 14.0 %

EBIT is defined as Operating income plus Other income (expense). The primary profit measure used by management to assess segment performance is Adjusted EBIT. EBIT for each operating segment is adjusted for special items to derive Adjusted EBIT. Special items in 2019 reflect Rationalization and asset impairment charges of $1,716 in Americas Welding and $4,621 in International Welding, amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories of $1,399 in Americas Welding and $1,609 in International Welding, gains on disposals of assets of $3,554 in International Welding, a gain on change in control of $7,601 related to the acquisition of Askaynak and acquisition transaction and integration costs of $1,804 in Corporate/Eliminations related to the acquisition of Air Liquide Welding. Special items in 2018 reflect pension settlement charges of $4,990 in Americas Welding, rationalization and asset impairment charges of $24,353 in International Welding and acquisition transaction and integration costs of $3,665 in Corporate/Eliminations related to the acquisition of Air Liquide Welding.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Change in Net Sales by Segment

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30th Change in Net Sales by Segment Change in Net Sales due to: Net Sales

2018 Volume Acquisitions Price Foreign

Exchange Net Sales

2019 Operating Segments Americas Welding $ 454,010 $ (20,605 ) $ 17,380 $ (5,603 ) $ (1,661 ) $ 443,521 International Welding 209,622 (12,966 ) 17,413 607 (9,298 ) 205,378 The Harris Products Group 73,467 3,429 4,766 761 (539 ) 81,884 Consolidated $ 737,099 $ (30,142 ) $ 39,559 $ (4,235 ) $ (11,498 ) $ 730,783 % Change Americas Welding (4.5 %) 3.8 % (1.2 %) (0.4 %) (2.3 %) International Welding (6.2 %) 8.3 % 0.3 % (4.4 %) (2.0 %) The Harris Products Group 4.7 % 6.5 % 1.0 % (0.7 %) 11.5 % Consolidated (4.1 %) 5.4 % (0.6 %) (1.6 %) (0.9 %) Nine Months Ended September 30th Change in Net Sales by Segment Change in Net Sales due to: Net Sales

2018 Volume Acquisitions Price Foreign

Exchange Net Sales

2019 Operating Segments Americas Welding $ 1,351,297 $ (49,756 ) $ 51,612 $ 33,424 $ (8,730 ) $ 1,377,847 International Welding 700,315 (54,433 ) 17,413 9,919 (37,444 ) 635,770 The Harris Products Group 233,235 5,973 16,196 576 (2,632 ) 253,348 Consolidated $ 2,284,847 $ (98,216 ) $ 85,221 $ 43,919 $ (48,806 ) $ 2,266,965 % Change Americas Welding (3.7 %) 3.8 % 2.5 % (0.6 %) 2.0 % International Welding (7.8 %) 2.5 % 1.4 % (5.3 %) (9.2 %) The Harris Products Group 2.6 % 6.9 % 0.2 % (1.1 %) 8.6 % Consolidated (4.3 %) 3.7 % 1.9 % (2.1 %) (0.8 %)



