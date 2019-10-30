Arbutus to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- WARMINSTER, Pa., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), a Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) therapeutic solutions company, today announced that it has scheduled its third quarter financial results, conference call and webcast for Wednesday, November 6, 2019. The schedule for the press release and conference call/webcast are as follows:



• Q3 2019 Press Release: November 6, 2019 at 7:30 a.m. ET • Q3 2019 Conference Call: November 6, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. ET • Domestic Dial-In Number: (866) 393-1607 • International Dial-In Number: (914) 495-8556 • Conference ID Number: 7279188

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed through the Investors section of Arbutus' website at www.arbutusbio.com.

An archived webcast will be available on the Arbutus website after the event. Alternatively, you may access a replay of the conference call by calling (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406, and reference conference ID 7279188.

About Arbutus

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a publicly-traded (Nasdaq: ABUS) biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B (HBV) infection. Arbutus is developing multiple drug candidates, each of which have the potential to improve upon the standard of care and contribute to a curative combination regimen. For more information, visit www.arbutusbio.com .

Contact Information

Investors and Media

William H. Collier

President and CEO

Phone: 604-419-3200

Email: ir@arbutusbio.com

Pam Murphy

Investor Relations Consultant

Phone: 604-419-3200

Email: ir@arbutusbio.com







