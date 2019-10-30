There were 677 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,302 in the last 365 days.

Global Hard & Superhard Materials Markets, 2017-2018 & 2019-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hard & Superhard Materials - Global Markets, End-Users, Applications & Competitors: 2018-2023 Analysis & Forecasts" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the world market for hard and superhard materials by total consumption value, demand trends, end-user markets, and applications. Each product section contains detailed breakdowns including supplier sales and market share, consumption value and volume by region/product type, demand by application. Market trends and forecasts are provided for the years 2017-2023.

Hard & Superhard Materials, such as cemented carbides, ceramics, and industrial diamonds, are the foundation of much of the machining industry. With over 15 years of experience in the machining and materials industry, the author's intelligence coverage offers comprehensive data and analysis.

Product Types Covered

Industrial Diamonds

  • Natural
  • Synthetic

Industrial Diamond Forms

  • Powder
  • Grit
  • Bort
  • PCD
  • CVD
  • Single Crystal

Boron Nitride

  • cBN
  • PcBN

Ceramics

  • Silicon Carbide (black, green, others.)
  • Aluminum Oxides (white, brown, doped, others)
  • Other Aluminas
  • Boron Carbide
  • Cermets
  • Silicon Nitride
  • Composites

Cemented Carbides

  • Tungsten Raw Materials
  • Alloy Materials
  • Preforms
  • Other

Tool Steels

  • High-Speed Steel
  • Hot-work
  • Cold-work
  • Shock-Resistant
  • Mold Steels
  • Special-Purpose

Applications Covered

  • Abrasives
  • Coatings
  • Cutting Tools
  • General Medical
  • Precision Parts
  • Refractory Parts
  • Sensors
  • Semiconductor Fabrication
  • Subsystem Components
  • Thermal Components
  • Wear Parts
  • Other

End-User Industries Covered

  • Aerospace
  • Alternative Energy
  • Automotive
  • Chemical Processing
  • Communications
  • Construction
  • Defense/Military
  • Die & Mold
  • Electronic/Optoelectronic
  • General Machining
  • Medical/Research
  • Mining
  • Oil & Gas
  • Paper & Pulp Industry
  • Power Generation
  • Railroads
  • Shipbuilding
  • Other

Timeframe

  • 2018 base year
  • 2019 Estimated
  • Forecasts: 2018-2023

Key Topics Covered:

Section One: Industry Overview

Technology Overview

General Technology Trends

  • Product Definitions
  • Materials Synthesis
  • High-Pressure Experiments
  • Thin-Film Coatings
  • CVD
  • PCD

General Industry Trends

Section Two: Industrial Diamonds

  • Total World Demand
  • Regional Breakdown
  • High-Growth Markets
  • Market Drivers

World Market by Type

  • Natural Diamond
  • Synthetic Diamond
  • CVD Diamond (Chemical Vapor Deposition)
  • PCD (Polycrystalline Diamond)
  • Single Crystal Diamond
  • Bort
  • Grit/Microgrit
  • Powder
  • Stone

Market Factors

  • World Market by End-User
  • World Market by Application
  • Pricing by Application Trends
  • US Producer Shipments
  • Distribution Channels (National, Regional, Local)
  • Distributor Markups
  • World Competitive Environment
  • Industry Trends and Forecasts
  • High-Growth Markets
  • Technology Trends
  • Five-Year Outlook

Section Three: CBN/PCBN

  • Total World Demand
  • Regional Breakdown
  • High-Growth Markets
  • Market Drivers

World Market by Type

  • Pricing Trends by Type
  • PcBN/cBN
  • Microgrit
  • Powder

Market Factors

  • World Market by End-User
  • World Market by Application
  • Pricing by Application Trends
  • US Producer Shipments
  • Distribution Channels (National, Regional, Local)
  • Distributor Markups
  • World Competitive Environment
  • Industry Trends and Forecasts
  • High-Growth Markets
  • Technology Trends
  • Five-Year Outlook

Section Four: Ceramics

  • Total World Demand
  • Regional Breakdown
  • High-Growth Markets
  • Market Drivers

World Market by Type

  • Pricing Trends by Type
  • Aluminum Oxide
  • Silicon Carbide
  • Non-Oxides
  • Composites
  • Other

Market Factors

  • World Market by End-User
  • World Market by Application
  • Pricing by Application Trends
  • US Producer Shipments
  • Distribution Channels (National, Regional, Local)
  • Distributor Markups
  • World Competitive Environment
  • Industry Trends and Forecasts
  • High-Growth Markets
  • Technology Trends
  • Five-Year Outlook

Section Five: Cemented Carbides

  • Total World Demand
  • Regional Breakdown
  • High-Growth Markets
  • Market Drivers

World Market by Type

  • Pricing Trends by Type
  • Powders
  • Preforms
  • Alloys

Market Factors

  • World Market by End-User
  • World Market by Application
  • Pricing by Application Trends
  • US Producer Shipments
  • Distribution Channels (National, Regional, Local)
  • Distributor Markups
  • World Competitive Environment
  • Industry Trends and Forecasts
  • High-Growth Markets
  • Technology Trends
  • Five-Year Outlook

Section Six: Tool Steels

  • Total World Demand
  • Regional Breakdown
  • High-Growth Markets
  • Market Drivers

World Market by Type

  • Pricing Trends by Type
  • High-Speed Steels
  • Hot Work Tool Steels
  • Cold-Work
  • Special Purpose

Market Factors

  • World Market by End-User
  • World Market by Application
  • Pricing by Application Trends
  • US Producer Shipments
  • Distribution Channels (National, Regional, Local)
  • Distributor Markups
  • World Competitive Environment
  • Industry Trends and Forecasts
  • High-Growth Markets
  • Technology Trends
  • Five-Year Outlook

Companies Mentioned

  • 3M
  • Advanced Diamond Solutions/P1 Diamond
  • Allegheny Technologies
  • Associated Steel/Ludlow Steel Co.
  • Basic Carbide
  • BHP Billiton
  • Bohler-Uddeholm
  • Brush Wellman
  • Carbide Processors
  • Carpenter Technology
  • Ceradyne
  • CeramTec
  • Ceratizit
  • Cermet
  • CEVP
  • COI Ceramics
  • CoorsTek
  • Dev Group
  • Diamond Innovations (formerly GE Superabrasives)
  • Element Six
  • Eurotungstene
  • Exolon/Washington Mills
  • Extramet
  • Fansteel
  • Firestone
  • Fives Cinetic
  • HC Starck
  • Henan Huanghe Whirlwind International
  • Hitachi Metals
  • Iljin Diamond Co.
  • Innovative Carbide
  • International Ceramics
  • Kennametal
  • Konrad Friedrichs
  • Kramer Industries Steel Grit
  • Kyocera
  • Lieber & Solow
  • LTD Ceramics
  • MacDonald Carbide
  • Maruwa
  • Mitsubishi Materials
  • MITSUI & Co
  • Momentive/GE Advanced Materials
  • Morgan Crucible
  • Noritake
  • North American Steel/Pyramid Steel
  • NTK
  • Performance Materials
  • Poltava
  • QM Technologies
  • Real Dzerzhinsk
  • Rio Tinto
  • Rohm & Haas
  • Rosst Enterprises
  • Saint-Gobain Group
  • Sandvik Hard Materials
  • Saxonburg Ceramics
  • SeverStal/Lucchini
  • SGL Group
  • Showa Denko
  • Silicon Carbide Products
  • Silkroad
  • SP3 Diamond Technologies
  • Ssangyong
  • Sumitomo Electric Carbide
  • Sun Diamond
  • Superior Technical Ceramics
  • Synthetic Diamond Powders
  • TBW Industries
  • ThyssenKrupp Group
  • Timken
  • Tomei Diamond
  • Toshiba Tungaloy
  • TOSOH Corp
  • Ultradiamond
  • Valenite
  • Van Moppes
  • Venyov
  • Vista
  • VZS/Seagoe
  • Well Superabrasive
  • Zhengzhou Sino-Crystal Diamond Joint
  • Zhongnan Diamond
  • Zhuzhou Seed Cemented Carbide

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dc2rdt

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research. 

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

