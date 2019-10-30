There were 701 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,322 in the last 365 days.

Global Primary Cells Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts Report 2019

The "Primary Cells - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Primary Cells market worldwide is projected to grow by US$524 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 8.2%

Human Primary Cells, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$991 Million by the year 2025, Human Primary Cells will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$23.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$24.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets.

In Japan, Human Primary Cells will reach a market size of US$72.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$89.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio.

Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include:

  • Allcells LLC
  • American Type Culture Collection (ATCC)
  • Axol Bioscience Ltd.
  • Cell Biologics, Inc.
  • Lonza Group AG
  • Merck KgaA
  • Promocell GmbH
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
  • Zenbio, Inc.

