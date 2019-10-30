Global Diamond Tools Markets, 2017-2023 with 2018 as the Base Year
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diamond Tools - Global Markets, End-Users, Applications, and Competitors: Analysis & Forecasts" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The diamond tools report provides quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market by country, end-user industry, tool type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.
Data and analysis is available for the years 2017 to 2023 with 2018 as the base year and forecasts through 2023.
Research Objectives
The primary objectives of this analysis are:
- To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;
- To determine the size of the total market opportunity by diamond tool product types, end-user industry, and country/regional demand;
- To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market; and
- To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales, market share, and producer profiles.
Timeframe
- Published Research
- 2018 base year
- 2019 estimated
- Forecasts: 2018-2023
Key Topics Covered:
SECTION ONE: TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW
General Industry
- What is a Diamond Tool?
- Diamond Tool Manufacturing
- Diamond Coated Tools
- Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) Coatings
- CVD
- PVD
- Recent Advances: Nanocoatings and Multilayer Coatings
- The Benefits and Limitations of Diamond Tools
- Impacts of Advances in Workpiece Material and Tool Design
Product Type Definitions
- Each section analyzes the diamond tools market by end-user industry, type and country.
- Saw Blades
- Wire Saws
- Grinding Wheels
- Drill Bits
- Gang Saws
- Core Drills
- Band Saws
- Dressers
- Hand Tools
- Milling Tools
- Turning Tools
- Pads/Discs
- Other
Standards
ANSI, DIN, ISO, and more...
SECTION TWO: DIAMOND TOOL MARKET OVERVIEW
General Industry Trends
- World Market for Diamond Tools
- Total Global Market Value
- Historical Growth
- Market Trends
- Pricing
- Global Market by Diamond Tool Type
- Diamond Tool Demand by Country
- Competitive Environment
- New Market Entrants
- Main Competitive Factors
- Barriers To Market Entry
- Future Outlook
SECTION THREE: STONE MARKET
World Market General: Diamond Tools in the Stone Industry
- Primary Market Drivers
- Stone Industry General
- Stone Industry: Diamond Tool Demand by Product Type
- Stone Industry: Diamond Tool Demand by Country
Competitive Environment
- General Trends
- Distribution Channels
- Product Focus: Wire Saws
Future Outlook
SECTION FOUR: CONSTRUCTION MARKET
World Market General: Diamond Tools in the Construction Industry
- Primary Market Drivers
- Construction Industry General
- Construction Industry: Diamond Tool Demand by Product Type
- Construction Industry: Diamond Tool Demand by Country
Competitive Environment
- General Trends
- Distribution Channels
Future Outlook
SECTION FIVE: WOODWORKING MARKET
World Market General: Diamond Tools in the Woodworking Industry
- Primary Market Drivers
- Woodworking Industry General
- Woodworking Industry: Diamond Tool Demand by Product Type
- Woodworking Industry: Diamond Tool Demand by Country
Competitive Environment
- General Trends
- Distribution Channels
Future Outlook
SECTION SIX: MACHINING MARKET
World Market General: Diamond Tools in the Machining Industry
- Primary Market Drivers
- Machining Industry General
- Machining Industry: Diamond Tool Demand by Product Type
- Machining Industry: Diamond Tool Demand by Country
Competitive Environment
- General Trends
- Distribution Channels
Future Outlook
SECTION SEVEN: TRANSPORTATION MARKET
World Market General: Diamond Tools in the Transportation Industry
- Primary Market Drivers
- Transportation Industry General
- Transportation Industry: Diamond Tool Demand by Product Type
- Transportation Industry: Diamond Tool Demand by Country
Competitive Environment
- General Trends
- Distribution Channels
Future Outlook
SECTION EIGHT: ELECTRONICS MARKET
World Market General: Diamond Tools in the Electronics Industry
- Primary Market Drivers
- Electronics Industry General
- Electronics Industry: Diamond Tool Demand by Product Type
- Electronics Industry: Diamond Tool Demand by Country
Competitive Environment
- General Trends
- Distribution Channels
