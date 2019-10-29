OJ C366 customs tool implementation

Notice on the application of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2019/1131 establishing a customs tool in order to implement Article 14a of Regulation (EU) 2016/1036 of the European Parliament and of the Council and Article 24a of Regulation (EU) 2016/1037 of the European Parliament and of the Council2019/C 366/13

Notice on the application of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2019/1131 establishing a customs tool in order to implement Article 14a of Regulation (EU) 2016/1036 of the European Parliament and of the Council and Article 24a of Regulation (EU) 2016/1037 of the European Parliament and of the Council2019/C 366/13

Notice on the application of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2019/1131 establishing a customs tool in order to implement Article 14a of Regulation (EU) 2016/1036 of the European Parliament and of the Council and Article 24a of Regulation (EU) 2016/1037 of the European Parliament and of the Council2019/C 366/13

C/2019/7544

OJ C 366, 30.10.2019, p. 61–61 (BG, ES, CS, DA, DE, ET, EL, EN, FR, HR, IT, LV, LT, HU, MT, NL, PL, PT, RO, SK, SL, FI, SV)