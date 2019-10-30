Diamond to lead Beazley’s group claims function

Beth Diamond will succeed Anthony Hobkinson in Q1 2020

London, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beazley's head of third-party complex claims Beth Diamond is to succeed Anthony Hobkinson as group head of claims following Anthony's decision to retire from his current role in February 2020.

Ms Diamond joined Beazley as claims team leader in 2006 when she became Beazley’s first claims representative in the United States. A trained lawyer, she initially focused on cyber, technology and media claims at Beazley before her promotion to lead complex claims in 2015. She will continue to be based in New York and will join the group’s executive committee.

Andrew Horton, Beazley CEO, said: “Our ability to deliver the high quality claims service that is at the heart of Beazley’s proposition depends on our claims experts’ specialist knowledge of the customers and industries that we protect. Beth has been an intrinsic part of our business over the past 13 years and I am extremely pleased she has accepted the role of head of claims. She brings extensive experience in managing a wide range of unique and complex claims over the past 13 years at Beazley and a strong focus on improving customer experiences. Beth has also demonstrated excellent leadership, not least in overseeing the recent upgrade of our claims management system to improve the efficiency of our claims processes for customers.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to Anthony who has helped us to build an award-winning claims service over the past decade, firstly as head of specialty lines claims, and then as group head of claims since 2011. He has played an invaluable role in setting the strategic direction of our company as a member of the executive team. I am delighted that he will be working with Beth over the next four months to ensure a smooth transition before his next adventure.”

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, United States, Canada, Latin America and Asia. Beazley manages seven Lloyd’s syndicates and, in 2018, underwrote gross premiums worldwide of $2,615.3 million. All Lloyd’s syndicates are rated A by A.M. Best.

Beazley’s underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products. In the admitted market, coverage is provided by Beazley Insurance Company, Inc., an A.M. Best A rated carrier licensed in all 50 states. In the surplus lines market, coverage is provided by the Beazley syndicates at Lloyd’s.

Beazley’s European insurance company, Beazley Insurance dac, is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and is A rated by A.M. Best and A+ by Fitch.

Beazley is a market leader in many of its chosen lines, which include professional indemnity, cyber, property, marine, reinsurance, accident and life, and political risks and contingency business.

For more information please go to: www.beazley.com

