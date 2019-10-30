There were 722 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,322 in the last 365 days.

IT Operations Analytics Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IT Operations Analytics - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The IT Operations Analytics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$44 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 37.9%

On-Premises, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 37.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$31.5 Billion by the year 2025, On-Premises will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 42.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.3 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, On-Premises will reach a market size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 36.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$7.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio.

Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include:

  • Evolven Software
  • Extrahop Networks
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)
  • IBM Corporation
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Oracle Corporation
  • SAP SE
  • Splunk, Inc.
  • VMware, Inc.

