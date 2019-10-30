Where Consumers Shop for Beauty and Personal Care, 2019 Study

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Where Consumers Shop for Beauty and Personal Care" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where Consumers Shop for Beauty and Personal Care global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Beauty and Personal Care market and highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces.



It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. The report also explores developments in the premium vs mass/masstige segments, and the evolution of novel beauty concepts.



Wellness and sustainability drive the beauty and personal care industry globally and across all channels. Asia Pacific remains a major engine of growth for internet retailing, while Latin America's direct selling giants expand to other regions through acquisitions and partnerships. Retailers that incorporate product discovery, convenience, and frictionless consumer experiences in beauty will remain successful over the forecast period.



Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men's Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Prestige Beauty and Personal Care, Skin Care, Sun Care.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:



Introduction Industry Snapshot Channel Shifts Channel shifts Store-Based Channels Store-based channels Non-Store Channels Future Developments

