Rotary Malaria Partners Combat Malaria in The Gambia

On Friday, October 18, DCM Shelly Seaver and Economic Specialist Sam Sarre met with the Rotarian Malaria Partners. The group consists of Rotarians and leaders of non-governmental organizations who are committed to forwarding a broad international campaign for the global elimination of malaria. The group’s countries of focus include Zambia, Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Senegal and The Gambia. CDA Seaver explained methods of USG health sector support to the team, including the extensive work of Peace Corps volunteers in promoting bed net use and other good health practices to combat malaria. The team, led by James Moore, discussed Rotarian campaign efforts in a country-wide malaria elimination program in The Gambia. The team will launch a sensitization program that aims to raise malaria awareness in rural communities, by training local women to in turn educate rural communities about malaria. The rotary team highlighted matching contribution opportunities with Rotary clubs in the U.S. and the Bill Gates foundation. Team leader James Moore underscored a wish for the Gambia to be reinstated in the President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI). President George Bush launched the PMI in 2005; the goal of the President’s Malaria Initiative was to reduce malaria-related mortality by 50 percent across 15 high-burden countries in sub-Saharan Africa.



