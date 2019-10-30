/EIN News/ -- Reports Regarding a Potential Strategic Transaction

Following recent reports on a possible business combination between Groupe PSA and FCA Group, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (“FCA”, NYSE: FCAU /MTA: FCA), confirms there are ongoing discussions aimed at creating one of the world‘s leading mobility Groups. FCA has nothing further to add at this time.

London, 30 October 2019

