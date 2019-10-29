SWEEGEN DEFENDS AND PROTECTS ITS REB M INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY AGAINST DISTORTED CLAIMS

Sweetener company is confident in the marketplace and upcoming litigation

/EIN News/ -- Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stevia-based sweetener company SweeGen is strong in its unassailable position to defend and protect its production of Reb M by its highly titer-effective and cost-effective patent-protected process --- Reb M produced via Reb D4. This statement is in response to the distorted claims about intellectual property made by PureCircle in the media today.



On this basis, SweeGen has no doubt that the upcoming patent litigation with its competitor PureCircle will vindicate its rights in the Reb M marketplace. SweeGen is the primary producer of Reb M originating from the stevia leaf in that marketplace.

In its recently published international patent application PCT/US/2017/056457, SweeGen, the exclusive licensee, discloses its Reb M via Reb D4 process and expects the claims to grant.



SweeGen is confident that it will prevail not only in the upcoming litigation with PureCircle, but also in the marketplace for sweeteners generally as being the pioneer of successful production of high purity non-GMO rebaudiosides, and in particular of Reb M.



About SweeGen

SweeGen, Inc., is dedicated to the development, production and distribution of non-caloric sweeteners for the food, flavor and beverage industries. SweeGen’s robust product pipeline, intellectual property portfolio, and dedicated manufacturing capacity and R&D provide the foundation for innovation and delivery of high-quality sweeteners. For more information please contact info@sweegen.com and visit SweeGen’s website, www.sweegen.com.



Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward

Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements, including, among other statements, statements regarding the future prospects for Reb M stevia leaf sweetener. These statements are based on current expectations, but are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond the control of SweeGen, Inc.

Relevant risks and uncertainties include those referenced in the historic filings of SweeGen, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements, and therefore should be carefully considered. SweeGen, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments.

