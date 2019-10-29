UCHealth, community influencers encourage men to take charge of their health this November

In its 4th year, UCHealth’s MANtenance brings together medical experts, local personalities and the community to discuss making men’s health a priority in engaging, fun ways

/EIN News/ -- Aurora, Colo., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Influencers across Colorado and beyond are teaming up with UCHealth to celebrate and discuss health and wellness with men through a series of events and installations.

This year, UCHealth’s MANtenance – a play on the word “maintenance” – initiative is bringing together a number of influencers, the community and local media to engage in educational activities the first two weeks of November in support of men’s health. Focusing on family, preventative care, fitness, nutrition, mental health and overall healthy living, the campaign encourages men of all ages to make health a priority in their life.

“We are excited to join together with these influencers and community partners to bring engaging, fun MANtenance events to our communities,” said Manny Rodriguez, UCHealth’s chief marketing, experience and customer officer. “UCHealth is committed to improving lives in creative new ways, and the support of family, friends and loved ones help drive men to make their health a lifelong priority. All men, no matter the age, background or lifestyle, need to proactively take care of their bodies and minds.”

To kick off the initiative, UCHealth is “painting the town blue” by lighting notable Colorado buildings and landmarks blue. Participating locations across Denver and Colorado Springs include Pepsi Center, Coors Field, Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver City & County Building, Union Station and Empower Retirement Towers.

Here is a detailed list of this year’s MANtenance events:

Free Flu Shots : UCHealth will administer 150 free flu shots at Park Meadows Mall on Nov. 2 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. MT. Men and their families are encouraged to attend! Flu shots are available for ages 9-65. First come, first served.

: UCHealth will administer 150 free flu shots at Park Meadows Mall on Nov. 2 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. MT. Men and their families are encouraged to attend! Flu shots are available for ages 9-65. First come, first served. Daddy Training Camp: For soon-to-be new dads who are motivated by their families to be proactive about their health, UCHealth is hosting a free new daddy training camp on Nov. 11 at Top Golf Centennial. Join fellow dads for an educational course on all things parenting from infant CPR to bathing, diapering, feeding and more.

For soon-to-be new dads who are motivated by their families to be proactive about their health, UCHealth is hosting a free new daddy training camp on Nov. 11 at Top Golf Centennial. Join fellow dads for an educational course on all things parenting from infant CPR to bathing, diapering, feeding and more. Couples Cycling Class : While half of men make their own health care decisions, 43% say their spouse contributes to their health care decisions. UCHealth recognizes the important role spouses play in men’s health. As such, UCHealth is hosting a free couples workout class at Cherry Creek SoulCycle for up to 64 attendees. Following the workout, participants will take part in a panel discussion about the role women play in men’s health.

: While half of men make their own health care decisions, 43% say their spouse contributes to their health care decisions. UCHealth recognizes the important role spouses play in men’s health. As such, UCHealth is hosting a free couples workout class at Cherry Creek SoulCycle for up to 64 attendees. Following the workout, participants will take part in a panel discussion about the role women play in men’s health. Couples Cooking Class: UCHealth is giving couples the opportunity to cook a delicious meal together and learn about making healthy choices at both the grocery store and at home with a free cooking class at Uncorked Kitchen.

For more information on MANtenance, please visit www.uchealth.org/man.

About UCHealth

UCHealth is an innovative, nonprofit health system that delivers the highest quality medical care with an excellent patient experience. With over 24,000 employees, UCHealth includes 12 acute-care full-service hospitals and hundreds of physicians across Colorado, southern Wyoming and western Nebraska. With University of Colorado Hospital on the Anschutz Medical Campus as its academic anchor and the only adult academic medical center in the region, UCHealth is dedicated to providing unmatched patient care in the Rocky Mountain West. With more than 150 clinic locations, UCHealth pushes the boundaries of medicine, providing advanced treatments and clinical trials and improving health through innovation.

