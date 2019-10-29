Methode Electronics to Present at the Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI), a global developer of custom engineered and application specific products and solutions, will present at the Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference in Chicago, IL, on Tuesday, November 5th at 10:00 a.m. Central time.



The Company invites you to listen to the webcast of this presentation through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s Website at http://www.methode.com/about/investor-relations.html .

The webcast will be archived for 90 days at the above link.

About Methode Electronics, Inc.

Methode (NYSE: MEI) is a global developer of custom engineered and application specific products and solutions with manufacturing, design and testing facilities in Belgium, Canada, China, Egypt, Germany, India, Italy, Lebanon, Malta, Mexico, the Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. We design, manufacture and market devices employing electrical, electronic, wireless, safety radio remote control, sensing and optical technologies to control and convey signals through sensors, interconnections and controls. Our business is managed on a segment basis, with those segments being Automotive, Industrial, Interface and Medical. Our components are in the primary end markets of the automobile, commercial vehicle, computer, information processing and networking equipment, voice and data communication systems, consumer electronics, appliances, aerospace vehicles and industrial equipment industries. Further information can be found on Methode's website www.methode.com.

For Methode Electronics, Inc.

Mark Shermetaro

Vice President, Corporate Development

mshermetaro@methode.com

708-457-4009

Nathan Abler

Dresner Corporate Services

nabler@dresnerco.com

714-742-4180



